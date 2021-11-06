By the numbers: How Arizona snapped its 20-game losing streak, beat Cal

It’s done.

Arizona’s 20-game losing streak finally came to an end Saturday afternoon, when the Wildcats beat short-handed Cal 10-3.

How did they win the first game of the Jedd Fisch era? These numbers explain it all:

763

Saturday marked Arizona's first win in 763 days. The last time Arizona won a football game was Oct. 5, 2019, when it beat Colorado. Since that day and before Saturday, the UA went 0-20 overall and 0-17 against Pac-12 foes.

24, 8

Several of Cal's players and coaches were forced to enter COVID-19 protocols leading up to Saturday's game, even with 99% of the team vaccinated. In total, 24 players — eight of them starters — missed the trip to Tucson. The most notable player to miss Saturday's game was Cal quarterback Chase Garbers, who had played in every game this season.

Garbers was replaced by fifth-year quarterback Ryan Glover, a transfer from Western Carolina and Penn. Glover completed 11 of 29 passes for 94 yards.

10