By the numbers: How Arizona snapped its 20-game losing streak, beat Cal

It’s done.
Arizona’s 20-game losing streak finally came to an end Saturday afternoon, when the Wildcats beat short-handed Cal 10-3.
How did they win the first game of the Jedd Fisch era? These numbers explain it all:
763
Saturday marked Arizona's first win in 763 days. The last time Arizona won a football game was Oct. 5, 2019, when it beat Colorado. Since that day and before Saturday, the UA went 0-20 overall and 0-17 against Pac-12 foes.
24, 8
Several of Cal's players and coaches were forced to enter COVID-19 protocols leading up to Saturday's game, even with 99% of the team vaccinated. In total, 24 players — eight of them starters — missed the trip to Tucson. The most notable player to miss Saturday's game was Cal quarterback Chase Garbers, who had played in every game this season.
Garbers was replaced by fifth-year quarterback Ryan Glover, a transfer from Western Carolina and Penn. Glover completed 11 of 29 passes for 94 yards.
10
The last time Arizona scored just 10 points in a game and still won was 10 years ago, when the Wildcats outlasted — you guessed it — Cal. Arizona won that game 10-9 when Nick Foles threw a touchdown pass to Juron Criner with 1:11 remaining. Running back Michael Wiley scored Saturday's game-winning touchdown with 2:39 left.
11
Cal punted the ball 11 times in 13 drives against the Wildcats on Saturday. The other two drives resulted in a field goal and turnover on downs.
2
Arizona played without standout offensive lineman Donovan Laie, who was questionable entering this week. The Wildcats’ depth continued to get peppered with injuries on Saturday, with left tackle Jordan Morgan and backup Matthew Stefanski exiting the game; neither returned.
Right guard Josh Donovan also left the game with an injury, but finished the contest. At one point, Arizona’s offensive line was the following: left tackle Josh McCauley, who is the UA’s starting center; Canadian Leif Magnuson at left guard, center Josh Baker, right guard JT Hand and starting right tackle Paiton Fears.
3
Cal’s three points are the fewest Arizona has allowed in a Pac-12 game since the Wildcats’ 27-3 win over Stanford in 2000. It was a big day for the number three: Three Wildcats — Will Plummer, “Wildcat” quarterback Jamarye Joiner and walk-on Luke Ashworth — attempted passes in Arizona's win.
4
Ashworth was intercepted on his only pass attempt of the game, becoming became the fourth UA quarterback to throw an interception this season, joining Plummer, Gunner Cruz and Jordan McCloud. All except Ashworth have thrown pick-sixes this season.
39:14
When Arizona made a field goal with 5:46 left in the third quarter, it was the first points any team had scored on Saturday, after 39:14 of game action.
95
Without a cloud in the sky, the peak temperature for Arizona-Cal was 95 degrees. The sun temporarily blinded pass-catchers who turned towards the southwest side of Arizona Stadium.
30,667
The announced attendance for Arizona-Cal was 30,667, the smallest crowd at Arizona Stadium since 1972.
1 for 14
Cal’s offense only converted 1 of 14 third-down plays against Arizona, while the Wildcats were 7 for 19.
1
Plummer won his first college game. The last time Plummer experienced a victory was Gilbert High School’s 34-14 win over Maricopa on Nov. 1, 2019.
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports