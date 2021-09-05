 Skip to main content
By the numbers: How BYU held off Arizona in Saturday's season-opener in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — The Jedd Fisch era got off to an uneven start Saturday night as the Arizona Wildcats fell to BYU 24-16 at Allegiant Stadium.

The Wildcats nearly came back from a 21-3 second-half deficit, but two fourth-quarter drives into Cougar territory ended without points.

Here's a look at the numbers that mattered most in Arizona’s season opening defeat:

Minus-40

UA quarterback Gunner Cruz took three costly sacks in the second half. All three came in BYU territory and resulted in a combined loss of 40 yards (12, 11 and 17).

The first sack came on third-and-10 in the third quarter from the BYU 45. The second occurred on BYU’s 26-yard line and forced Arizona out of field goal range.

The loss of 17 yards on third-and-7 from the Cougars’ 9-yard line in the fourth quarter with UA down 21-13 forced the Wildcats to attempt a field goal that Lucas Havrisik missed from 44 yards out.

Referring to the third sack which pushed UA into a tougher field goal spot, Fisch said, “we can’t do that.”

67

The longest play of the game belonged to the Cougars.

Nearing the end of the second quarter, BYU quarterback Jaren Hall connected with Neil Pau’u for a 67-yard touchdown. The Cougars then hit a 2-point conversion, growing their lead to 14-0.

426

The Wildcats outgained BYU, 426-368. However, the Cougars outrushed Arizona, 161-81.

6

BYU’s offense had six runs of at least 10 yards, compared to just one from the Wildcats.

Those six runs gained 115 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown rush from Tyler Allgeier in the second quarter to put the Cougars up 6-0.

141.2

Cruz’s quarterback rating in his first collegiate start was 141.2. The Washington State transfer played all but one series of the game, finishing 34 of 45 for 336 yards with one touchdown and an interception.

“He did a lot of things that were pretty good, but there were some things we could improve upon,” Fisch said.

The Arizona coach was most impressed by the way Cruz kept his composure, even when the Wildcats were trailing.

“He battled his tail off,” Fisch said. “This was not easy.”

130

Michael Wiley was Arizona’s leader in all-purpose yards with 130. The UA running back brought in six catches for 66 yards and added another 64 yards on the ground.

Arizona defensive lineman Trevon Mason slams into BYU running back Lopini Katoa in the end zone for a Wildcats safety in Saturday's third quarter. The safety and an ensuing touchdown helped the UA climb back into the game.

2

Arizona’s defense put points on the board, picking up a safety in the third quarter. After UA punter Kyle Ostendorp pinned the Cougars at their own 1-yard line, Trevon Mason and Rashie Hodge Jr. burst through BYU’s offensive line, bringing down Cougars running back Lopini Katoa in the end zone to cut the lead to 21-5

3

Fisch went for it three times on fourth down. The Wildcats converted on a pair of fourth-and-1s deep in their own zone.

When Fisch saw how close both first-down markers were to pick up, he was convinced going for it was the right call.

“I said, ‘There’s no way they’re going to stop us,'” Fisch said.

133

Arizona’s defense gave up 133 second-half yards after surrendering 235 in the first. UA linebacker Anthony Pandy credited the improvement to the team’s positive mindset in the locker room at halftime.

“After the first half we just kept being optimistic,” Pandy. “Just go out in the second half thinking we were still going to win the game.”

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

