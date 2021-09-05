By the numbers: How BYU held off Arizona in Saturday's season-opener in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — The Jedd Fisch era got off to an uneven start Saturday night as the Arizona Wildcats fell to BYU 24-16 at Allegiant Stadium.

The Wildcats nearly came back from a 21-3 second-half deficit, but two fourth-quarter drives into Cougar territory ended without points.

Here's a look at the numbers that mattered most in Arizona’s season opening defeat:

Minus-40

UA quarterback Gunner Cruz took three costly sacks in the second half. All three came in BYU territory and resulted in a combined loss of 40 yards (12, 11 and 17).

The first sack came on third-and-10 in the third quarter from the BYU 45. The second occurred on BYU’s 26-yard line and forced Arizona out of field goal range.

The loss of 17 yards on third-and-7 from the Cougars’ 9-yard line in the fourth quarter with UA down 21-13 forced the Wildcats to attempt a field goal that Lucas Havrisik missed from 44 yards out.

Referring to the third sack which pushed UA into a tougher field goal spot, Fisch said, “we can’t do that.”

67