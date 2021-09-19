By the numbers: How NAU managed to stun Arizona on Saturday night

The Arizona Wildcats were stunned on their home turf by NAU, suffering a 21-19 loss Saturday night and moving their losing streak to 15 games.

These stats tell the story of how the Wildcats reached another new low:

1932

The last time Arizona lost to the Lumberjacks, in 1932, NAU had yet to reach university status. The school was called the Arizona State Teachers College at Flagstaff.

The Wildcats had gone 14 consecutive matchups between 1933-2019, averaging over 60 points per game in the last three meetings.

6

Arizona seemed to be mostly in control of the game early on, building a 13-0 lead nearing halftime — until Will Plummer threw a pick-six with 1:53 left in the second quarter to give NAU life.

Plummer’s ball was underthrown near the line of scrimmage and went right into the hands of NAU defensive back Brady Shough, who returned it 28 yards for the score.

4:16