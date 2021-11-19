By the numbers: How the Arizona Wildcats were routed by Washington State in foggy Pullman

Arizona fullback Clay Markoff, who transferred from Washington State in the offseason, had a 15-yard rush in the first half against his former team. Markoff’s previous best was an 8-yard gain during a 2019 game.

32

Temperature at kickoff in Pullman was 32 degrees. Snow began to fall in the first half but never stuck to the turf. The last time Arizona played a football game in the snow was 1972, when the Wildcats lost 28-27 to Utah.

7.4

Yards per rush for both teams in the first half. Arizona went into the halftime break with 133 yards, while the Cougars had 134. Washington State, which ranked 11th in the Pac-12 in rushing heading into Friday night, finished with 223 yards — 110 more than its average. The Wildcats finished the night with 147 yards and averaged 5.1 yards per rush.

6