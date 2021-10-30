By the numbers: How USC handed Arizona its 20th straight defeat

LOS ANGELES — Arizona clawed its way back in the second half, but the Wildcats fell to USC 41-34 at the L.A. Coliseum, extending the UA’s losing streak to 20 games.
These numbers tell the story:
10
Consecutive games Arizona had scored less than 20 points dating back to the final three contests of the truncated 2020 season. That streak ended Saturday, when Arizona put up 34.
2
Quarterbacks used by USC on Saturday night against the Wildcats. Freshman Jaxson Dart returned from a torn meniscus injury suffered against Washington State. Dart and starter Kedon Slovis swapped snaps on Saturday and finished the game with 301 yards combined. Both quarterbacks combined for 26-for-38 passing and four touchdowns. Arizona also played two QBs, starter Will Plummer and converted receiver Jamarye Joiner.
81
Total yards for USC wide receiver Drake London. USC’s standout had nine catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Following his second score of the game, London exited the game with an ankle injury and was carted off the field. USC only scored 13 points after London’s departure.
The injury means London’s remaining time with the Trojans could be limited. London is currently projected as a late first-round pick, according to CBS’ latest mock draft.
264
Passing yards for Arizona quarterback Will Plummer, breaking his 191-yard outing in the 21-19 loss to Northern Arizona earlier this season. Saturday was also the first time Plummer hadn’t thrown an interception in Pac-12 play since the UA's 70-7 loss to Arizona State to end 2020.
123 vs. 201
Rushing yards for Arizona compared to USC. Trojans running back Keaontay Ingram finished the night with 186 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries.
360
Yards gained by USC in the first half. Heading into Saturday, Arizona had allowed an average of 362.2 yards per game. USC averaged 8.1 yards per play in the first quarter and had 198 total yards in the second quarter. The Trojans finished with 547 total yards.
34
Arizona’s point total against USC on Saturday, the most points scored by the UA since the Oregon State game in 2019. The Wildcats fell to the Beavers 56-38 in Tucson on that day.
1,120
Days between Arizona’s last two pick-sixes. UA linebacker Anthony Pandy intercepted a Slovis pass in the third quarter and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown. Arizona's last pick-six came in a 24-17 win over Cal during the 2018 season — 1,120 days ago.
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports