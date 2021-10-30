By the numbers: How USC handed Arizona its 20th straight defeat

LOS ANGELES — Arizona clawed its way back in the second half, but the Wildcats fell to USC 41-34 at the L.A. Coliseum, extending the UA’s losing streak to 20 games.

These numbers tell the story:

10

Consecutive games Arizona had scored less than 20 points dating back to the final three contests of the truncated 2020 season. That streak ended Saturday, when Arizona put up 34.

2

Quarterbacks used by USC on Saturday night against the Wildcats. Freshman Jaxson Dart returned from a torn meniscus injury suffered against Washington State. Dart and starter Kedon Slovis swapped snaps on Saturday and finished the game with 301 yards combined. Both quarterbacks combined for 26-for-38 passing and four touchdowns. Arizona also played two QBs, starter Will Plummer and converted receiver Jamarye Joiner.

81

Total yards for USC wide receiver Drake London. USC’s standout had nine catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Following his second score of the game, London exited the game with an ankle injury and was carted off the field. USC only scored 13 points after London’s departure.