By the numbers: Penalties, poor rushing defense doom Arizona in loss to UCLA

The Arizona Wildcats suffered their 17th consecutive loss Saturday night, falling 34-16 to UCLA at Arizona Stadium.

The UA trailed by just eight points entering the fourth quarter before an injury to quarterback Jordan McCloud led to 10 straight points for UCLA.

These stats tell the story of how the Wildcats lost by 18 points at home to the Bruins:

14:14

The most significant play of the night came with 14:14 left in the game and Arizona facing a first-and-10 play from its own 43-yard line. McCloud fumbled on a sack and suffered a leg injury in the process.

The UA sophomore had tears running down his face as he was helped to the sideline by the training staff and did not return to the game. Jedd Fisch described McCloud's injury as "not a real short-term" one, and said the team was awaiting further evaluation.

Gunner Cruz replaced McCloud. He completed 4 of 7 passes for 48 yards.

12

The Wildcats committed a season-high 12 penalties resulting in a net loss of 82 yards. Five of those penalties were false starts by the offensive line.