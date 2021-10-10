By the numbers: Penalties, poor rushing defense doom Arizona in loss to UCLA

The Arizona Wildcats suffered their 17th consecutive loss Saturday night, falling 34-16 to UCLA at Arizona Stadium.
The UA trailed by just eight points entering the fourth quarter before an injury to quarterback Jordan McCloud led to 10 straight points for UCLA.
These stats tell the story of how the Wildcats lost by 18 points at home to the Bruins:
14:14
The most significant play of the night came with 14:14 left in the game and Arizona facing a first-and-10 play from its own 43-yard line. McCloud fumbled on a sack and suffered a leg injury in the process.
The UA sophomore had tears running down his face as he was helped to the sideline by the training staff and did not return to the game. Jedd Fisch described McCloud's injury as "not a real short-term" one, and said the team was awaiting further evaluation.
Gunner Cruz replaced McCloud. He completed 4 of 7 passes for 48 yards.
12
The Wildcats committed a season-high 12 penalties resulting in a net loss of 82 yards. Five of those penalties were false starts by the offensive line.
Wide receiver Boobie Curry was flagged for an illegal low block on a defender on a third-quarter screen pass that would have otherwise gone for a first down. The play stalled the drive and Arizona had to kick a field goal.
1
Arizona’s lone touchdown of the night came in the second quarter on a 10-yard touchdown pass on a trick play by wide receiver Jamarye Joiner. McCloud threw the ball behind the line of scrimmage to Joiner, who caught it and then found a wide open Michael Wiley on the opposite side of the field for the touchdown.
It marked the first career TD pass for Joiner, a UA quarterback-turned-receiver, and the first receiving touchdown for Wiley.
82
The Wildcats defense held UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson to 82 passing yards, his lowest in games that he’s played from start to finish. Thompson-Robinson completed 8 of 19 passes and threw an interception. Arizona has now held two opponents (NAU, UCLA) to under 100 passing yards … but has lost both games.
329
Conversely, Arizona’s defense surrendered 329 rushing yards to UCLA and two different Bruins running backs went over the century mark.
Second-string tailback Brittain Brown gained 146 yards and a touchdown on just 12 carries and starter Zach Charbonnet posted 117 yards on 21 carries.
