By the numbers: These stats explain Arizona's disappointing home loss to San Diego State

The Arizona Wildcats took a step back on Saturday night, losing 38-14 to San Diego State one week after hanging with BYU.

The Wildcats fell behind by 21 points in the first quarter, and continued miscues kept them from climbing back in the game.

These stats tell the story of how Arizona lost its home opener under Jedd Fisch:

1:38

It took all of a minute and a half for San Diego State to take a 7-0 lead. On the fourth play from scrimmage, SDSU’s Greg Bell gashed the Arizona defense for a 55-yard run to the end zone. Bell finished with 125 rushing yards on 17 carries.

0-10

Arizona failed to convert on its first 10 third downs. Nine of those plays resulted in the Wildcats going three-and-out.

Arizona didn’t convert a third down until halfway through the fourth quarter, when Stanley Berryhill hauled in a pass. The Cats converted on 1 of 13 third downs compared to 5 for 14 by SDSU.

3.7