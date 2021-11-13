By the numbers: Utah's lengthy drive foils Wildcats' upset plans

The Arizona Wildcats trailed Utah by two points late in Saturday's fourth quarter, but gave up a touchdown in the final minutes and fell 38-29 in their final home game of the season.
These numbers explain how Arizona kept it close before ultimately losing to the first-place Utes.
8:24
After Arizona blocked a Utah punt and returned it for a touchdown with 10:34 remaining, Utah played keep-away. Leading by two points, Utah mounted a 15-play, 75-yard scoring drive that took 8:24 off the clock.
Arizona appeared to have stopped Utah on third-and-goal from the 5-yard line, but Isaiah Mays was called for a facemask penalty. The Utes were awarded first-and-goal from the 2. Two plays later, Utah running back T.J. Pledger found the end zone to put the Cats down two scores with 2:10 remaining.
2009
Trailing 31-23 in the fourth quarter, Arizona’s Nazar Bombata came free on a fourth-down punt and blocked the kick. The play resulted in a momentum-changing touchdown for the Wildcats after the ball was scooped up by Rhedi Short who returned the loose ball 3 yards for the score.
It marked the first punt block return for a TD by an Arizona player since Orlando Vargas did it in 2009 against Arizona State.
That made the score 31-29 with 10:34 to play and Arizona decided to go for the two-point conversion. UA coach Jedd Fisch called the Tucson version of the ‘Philly Special’ but it was snuffed out by Utah.
2
Arizona scored touchdowns on its first two possessions of the game for the first time this season. The Cats opened the game with a seven-play, 65-yard drive that was capped by a 43-yard run by Will Plummer. Their next drive was a 10-play, 72-yard drive which ended in a 6-yard screen pass from Plummer to Michael Wiley. The early scoring helped Arizona eclipse 20 points in a game for just the second time this year.
6
Arizona’s defense had gone six quarters without surrendering a touchdown heading into Saturday's game. However, it took Utah less than five minutes to get into the end zone.
43
Plummer’s 43-yard scamper on fourth-and-5 was the longest touchdown run by an Arizona quarterback since Khalil Tate ran for a 57-yard TD against Stanford in 2019. Plummer has rushed for 149 yards in his last three games.
57
Lucas Havrisik tied both the Arizona school record and his own career-high with a 57-yard field goal in the second quarter. It was Havrisik’s longest field goal this season by 7 yards and the third-longest in college football this season.
174
Arizona held Utah to 174 rushing yards a week after the Utes ran for 441 against Stanford. It’s the fewest rushing yards by Utah since its Sept. 18 game against San Diego State.
3
Edge rusher Jalen Harris recorded a sack in the first half against Utah, marking the third straight game he’s been credited with either a full or partial sack.
0
Arizona had zero turnovers for the first time this season.
1
Saturday was the first 38-29 game in UA football history, and the first time Arizona scored 29 points in a game since 2011.
