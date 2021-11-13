 Skip to main content
By the numbers: Utah's lengthy drive foils Wildcats' upset plans
Arizona defensive lineman Jalen Harris brings down Utah quarterback Cameron Rising for a sack in the second quarter. Harris has posted either a full or partial sack in three straight games.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Wildcats trailed Utah by two points late in Saturday's fourth quarter, but gave up a touchdown in the final minutes and fell 38-29 in their final home game of the season.

These numbers explain how Arizona kept it close before ultimately losing to the first-place Utes.

8:24

After Arizona blocked a Utah punt and returned it for a touchdown with 10:34 remaining, Utah played keep-away. Leading by two points, Utah mounted a 15-play, 75-yard scoring drive that took 8:24 off the clock.

Arizona appeared to have stopped Utah on third-and-goal from the 5-yard line, but Isaiah Mays was called for a facemask penalty. The Utes were awarded first-and-goal from the 2.  Two plays later, Utah running back T.J. Pledger found the end zone to put the Cats down two scores with 2:10 remaining.

2009

Trailing 31-23 in the fourth quarter, Arizona’s Nazar Bombata came free on a fourth-down punt and blocked the kick. The play resulted in a momentum-changing touchdown for the Wildcats after the ball was scooped up by Rhedi Short who returned the loose ball 3 yards for the score.

It marked the first punt block return for a TD by an Arizona player since Orlando Vargas did it in 2009 against Arizona State.

That made the score 31-29 with 10:34 to play and Arizona decided to go for the two-point conversion. UA coach Jedd Fisch called the Tucson version of the ‘Philly Special’ but it was snuffed out by Utah.

2

Arizona scored touchdowns on its first two possessions of the game for the first time this season. The Cats opened the game with a seven-play, 65-yard drive that was capped by a 43-yard run by Will Plummer. Their next drive was a 10-play, 72-yard drive which ended in a 6-yard screen pass from Plummer to Michael Wiley. The early scoring helped Arizona eclipse 20 points in a game for just the second time this year.

6

Arizona’s defense had gone six quarters without surrendering a touchdown heading into Saturday's game. However, it took Utah less than five minutes to get into the end zone.

43

Plummer’s 43-yard scamper on fourth-and-5 was the longest touchdown run by an Arizona quarterback since Khalil Tate ran for a 57-yard TD against Stanford in 2019. Plummer has rushed for 149 yards in his last three games.

57

Lucas Havrisik tied both the Arizona school record and his own career-high with a 57-yard field goal in the second quarter. It was Havrisik’s longest field goal this season by 7 yards and the third-longest in college football this season.

174

Arizona held Utah to 174 rushing yards a week after the Utes ran for 441 against Stanford. It’s the fewest rushing yards by Utah since its Sept. 18 game against San Diego State.

3

Edge rusher Jalen Harris recorded a sack in the first half against Utah, marking the third straight game he’s been credited with either a full or partial sack.

0

Arizona had zero turnovers for the first time this season.

1

Saturday was the first 38-29 game in UA football history, and the first time Arizona scored 29 points in a game since 2011.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

