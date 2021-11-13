By the numbers: Utah's lengthy drive foils Wildcats' upset plans

That made the score 31-29 with 10:34 to play and Arizona decided to go for the two-point conversion. UA coach Jedd Fisch called the Tucson version of the ‘Philly Special’ but it was snuffed out by Utah.

Arizona scored touchdowns on its first two possessions of the game for the first time this season. The Cats opened the game with a seven-play, 65-yard drive that was capped by a 43-yard run by Will Plummer. Their next drive was a 10-play, 72-yard drive which ended in a 6-yard screen pass from Plummer to Michael Wiley. The early scoring helped Arizona eclipse 20 points in a game for just the second time this year.

Arizona’s defense had gone six quarters without surrendering a touchdown heading into Saturday's game. However, it took Utah less than five minutes to get into the end zone.

Plummer’s 43-yard scamper on fourth-and-5 was the longest touchdown run by an Arizona quarterback since Khalil Tate ran for a 57-yard TD against Stanford in 2019. Plummer has rushed for 149 yards in his last three games.

