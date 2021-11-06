Cal QB Chase Garbers out, Arizona's Jamarye Joiner dressed for homecoming clash

Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ homecoming game against Cal on Saturday at Arizona Stadium (12 p.m., Pac-12 Networks):

* Cal is missing multiple players because of COVID-19 protocols, including seven starters. That group includes starting quarterback Chase Garbers, who leads the Pac-12 in total yards per game. Transfer Ryan Glover, who previously played at Penn and Western Carolina, is set to make his first start for the Golden Bears. Cal is missing three-fifths of its starting offensive line, both of its starting inside linebackers and its regular placekicker.

* For Arizona, receiver/quarterback Jamarye Joiner is dressed. Whether he plays remains to be seen. Joiner injured his right knee last week at USC and has a large brace on that leg.

* Left guard Donovan Laie is out. He will be replaced by Josh Baker, who started the previous three games at right guard. Josh Donovan is set to return at that spot after missing those three games.