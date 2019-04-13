Just moments before Arizona's annual spring football game Saturday afternoon, the Wildcats landed their second commit for the 2020 recruiting class with cornerback Khary Crump, per 247 Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins.
The 5-foot-11, 149-pound Crump from Culver City, California, is a three-star cornerback and selected the Wildcats over Oregon and Utah State.
Crump joins Phoenix quarterback Will Plummer (Gilbert HS) in Arizona's upcoming recruiting class.
Here are highlights of Crump during his junior campaign at Culver City High School: