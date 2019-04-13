UA Arizona Wildcats football recruiting logo USE ME

Just moments before Arizona's annual spring football game Saturday afternoon, the Wildcats landed their second commit for the 2020 recruiting class with cornerback Khary Crump, per 247 Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins.

The 5-foot-11, 149-pound Crump from Culver City, California, is a three-star cornerback and selected the Wildcats over Oregon and Utah State.

Crump joins Phoenix quarterback Will Plummer (Gilbert HS) in Arizona's upcoming recruiting class.

Here are highlights of Crump during his junior campaign at Culver City High School:

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Sports producer

Justin Spears is an award-winning sports journalist and Tucson native. He can be reached at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports.