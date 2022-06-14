California running back Brandon Johnson commits to Wildcats' 2023 recruiting class

Arizona has picked up another running back, this time a recruit in the 2023 class. Brandon Johnson, a California product at Highland High School in Palmdale, committed to the Wildcats Tuesday afternoon.

Johnson announced his decision via his social media pages, along with the caption "100% committed."

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound back was offered by the Wildcats in May and came on a visit to UA the second weekend of June. He chose Arizona after also having offers from Washington, Washington State and Colorado State, among others.

24/7 sports recruiting database does not yet having a composite ranking for Johnson. However, he ran for over 1,500 yards to go along with 20 touchdowns in his junior season at Highland.

Johnson is the 12th commit for Arizona's 2023 class, the fifth from the state of California and the first running back in the class.

