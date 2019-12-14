Trending downard?

Here how Arizona’s recruiting classes have ranked nationally over the past 10 years, according to 247Sports.com and Rivals.com. Kevin Sumlin became the Wildcats’ coach in January 2018. Most of the ’18 class had been signed before he arrived.

Year | 247 | Rivals

2020 | 63 | 60

2019 | 55 | 57

2018 | 61 | 55

2017 | 45 | 37

2016 | 48 | 51

2015 | 43 | 41

2014 | 31 | 28

2013 | 44 | 37

2012 | 42 | 46

2011 | 48 | 55