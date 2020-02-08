You are the owner of this article.
Canadian edge rusher Paris Shand picks Arizona Wildcats over Rutgers

National signing day may be over, but Arizona has added another prospect to its 2020 recruiting class. Three-star defensive end Paris Shand committed to the Wildcats on Saturday afternoon; the Toronto native's finalists were the UA and Rutgers. 

Shand is rated as the 78th-best defensive end for 2020, per 247Sports.com's rankings. 

The 6-foot-5-inch, 240-pound Shand is the latest addition to an Arizona recruiting class that's full of defensive linemen and linebackers.

Shand is the 21st member of Arizona's 2020 recruiting class and fifth defensive lineman, joining three-star defensive tackle Dion Wilson, New Mexico graduate tranfer Aaron Blackwell, Florence edge rusher Regen Terry and 6-6 Chicago native Shontrail Key. 

Overall, Arizona has 10 defensive commits for 2020: 

  • DE Regen Terry, 3-star (Florence, Arizona)
  • DT Dion Wilson, 3-star (Perris, California)
  • CB Khary Crump, 3-star (Culver City, California)
  • OLB Derick Mourning, 3-star (Katy, Texas)
  • CB Edric Whitley, 3-star (Pflugerville, Texas) 
  • OLB Jabar Triplett, 3-star (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)
  • DE Paris Shand, 3-star (Toronto)
  • DT Shontrail Key, 3-star (Chicago)
  • DT Aaron Blackwell, Grad. (New Mexico)
  • WR/S Brenden Schooler, Grad. (Oregon)

Here are highlights of Shand from his senior season at Loomis Chaffee School (Connecticut):

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

