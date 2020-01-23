Canadian OL Leif Magnuson commits to Arizona Wildcats for 2020

The latest commitment in Arizona's 2020 football recruiting class comes from north of the border. Three-star offensive lineman and Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada native Leif Magnuson committed to the Wildcats on his Twitter account Thursday morning.
RECRUITMENT CLOSED 🚫I am OFFICIALLY announcing my COMMITMENT to the UNIV. of ARIZONA WILDCAT football program #BlockA20 #BuildingThe🅰️ 🐻 🔽Tucson AZ will be my new home 2020-2024🙌🏼🌵🐻🅰️Thanks to @CoachSumlin @CoachDeVan and @uarizona pic.twitter.com/tTeJYdTm6B— Leif Magnuson 🇨🇦 (@LeifMags) January 23, 2020
Magnuson committed to the UA over Washington State, Indiana, Boston College, UMass, Syracuse and Fresno State among others.
The 6-foot-4-inch, 270-pound Magnuson is rated as the 89th-best guard for the 2020 recruiting, per 247Sports.com's rankings. Second-year Arizona offensive line coach Kyle DeVan made a late push for Magnuson and visited him in Canada on Jan. 19 before officially offering the full-ride scholarship on Jan. 20.
Magnuson becomes the 19th member of Arizona's 2020 recruiting class and the fourth offensive lineman, joining three-star center Josh Baker (signed), three-star tackle Woody Jean (signed) and three-star tackle Cedric Melton (committed).
Magnuson is also the second non-U.S. player to commit to Arizona. In December, the Wildcats have also signed German-based wide receiver Roberto Miranda.
National Signing Day is on Wednesday, Feb. 5.
