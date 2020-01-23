Canadian OL Leif Magnuson commits to Arizona Wildcats for 2020

The latest commitment in Arizona's 2020 football recruiting class comes from north of the border. Three-star offensive lineman and Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada native Leif Magnuson committed to the Wildcats on his Twitter account Thursday morning.

RECRUITMENT CLOSED 🚫I am OFFICIALLY announcing my COMMITMENT to the UNIV. of ARIZONA WILDCAT football program #BlockA20 #BuildingThe🅰️ 🐻 🔽Tucson AZ will be my new home 2020-2024🙌🏼🌵🐻🅰️Thanks to @CoachSumlin @CoachDeVan and @uarizona pic.twitter.com/tTeJYdTm6B — Leif Magnuson 🇨🇦 (@LeifMags) January 23, 2020

Magnuson committed to the UA over Washington State, Indiana, Boston College, UMass, Syracuse and Fresno State among others.