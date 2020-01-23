You are the owner of this article.
Canadian OL Leif Magnuson commits to Arizona Wildcats for 2020

The latest commitment in Arizona's 2020 football recruiting class comes from north of the border. Three-star offensive lineman and Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada native Leif Magnuson committed to the Wildcats on his Twitter account Thursday morning. 

Magnuson committed to the UA over Washington State, Indiana, Boston College, UMass, Syracuse and Fresno State among others. 

The 6-foot-4-inch, 270-pound Magnuson is rated as the 89th-best guard for the 2020 recruiting, per 247Sports.com's rankings. Second-year Arizona offensive line coach Kyle DeVan made a late push for Magnuson and visited him in Canada on Jan. 19 before officially offering the full-ride scholarship on Jan. 20.

Magnuson becomes the 19th member of Arizona's 2020 recruiting class and the fourth offensive lineman, joining three-star center Josh Baker (signed), three-star tackle Woody Jean (signed) and three-star tackle Cedric Melton (committed). 

Magnuson is also the second non-U.S. player to commit to Arizona. In December, the Wildcats have also signed German-based wide receiver Roberto Miranda. 

National Signing Day is on Wednesday, Feb. 5. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

