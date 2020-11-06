Cancellation of Arizona-Utah opener leaves Wildcats ‘disappointed,’ Utes ‘heartbroken’

This isn’t the first time the Wildcats have had to adjust to a new schedule. Or even the second.

In the original, pre-pandemic version, Arizona was supposed to face Hawaii on Aug. 29. Next came the first version of the all-conference schedule, which had the UA playing Arizona State on Sept. 26.

On Aug. 11, the Pac-12 postponed the entire season. About six weeks later, after securing daily antigen testing, the league reversed course. The season was back on. Arizona would open at Utah on Saturday.

Now that’s off, and Arizona’s first opponent will be USC. The Trojans and Sun Devils were scheduled to kick off Saturday morning in Los Angeles in a national-TV showcase, but even that didn’t proceed without a hitch. The entire Fox Sports “Big Noon Kickoff” announcing team had to be pulled off the broadcast because of COVID-19 quarantine protocols.

As of Friday evening, four of six Pac-12 games were still scheduled to be played. There was considerable frustration within the league office, even though the cancellations were a sign that the conferences protocols and precautions were working.

Still, it wasn’t the outcome anyone wanted.