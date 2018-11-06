Paul Tagliabue’s first full season as NFL commissioner was 1990. My husband, Chuck, was in his third year with the Green Bay Packers, and it was the inception of the much-needed bye week. The changes in the NFL regular season expanded play from a 16-week to a 17-week period, plunking serious TV coins to the NFL coffers with added viewable games.
The Cecil family’s first bye week brought more family dinners and fewer bags under my husband’s green eyes. The bye week means rest — but honestly, I wonder if the word rest really applies to Chuck or any pro or college football coach. The NFL’s Arizona Cardinals had their bye on Sunday, and the Wildcats get their reprieve from competition this weekend. Our extra time together has already allowed us to have a marvelous meal with lifelong friends Chuck Sabalos, his wife, Jan E. Kearney, and Joan Wagener. Both Chuck and Jan are retired Superior Court judges, and Joan still presides on the bench. You might imagine that three judges, a football coach and columnist would make for odd lunchmates, but we are all rooted in a deep love of Tucson, trying to do the right thing, and our Wildcats. Sabalos has volunteered as a stat keeper for both Arizona football and basketball for over decade. If you see him courtside at McKale Center, give him a high-five from us.
In the biz
I have been blessed to meet incredible men and women who serve in conference offices and athletic departments across the United States. Most of these folks truly bleed collegiate athletics, have a special heart for student-athletes and work their tails off to better their schools. The Pac-12 office is one of my favorites. Perhaps it’s because former Wildcat Danette Leighton is its chief marketing officer, or that commissioner Larry Scott is always looking for innovative ways to help schools jump the curve in this competitive landscape. Either way, it was great to visit with Scott, deputy commissioner Jamie Zaninovich, head of officiating David Coleman, Colorado athletic director Rick George and Buffaloes coach Mike MacIntyre this past weekend. The Pac-12 Conference honchos were on campus Friday, meeting with UA President Robert C. Robbins and athletic director Dave Heeke about the strategic direction of the conference and how they can continue to help Arizona and other Pac-12 schools.
Tech talk
One thing that I will not miss about the election season is the horrendous barrage of campaign negativity. The stream of hate from one opponent turned elections into a grenade-tossing Ping-Pong match. If you’re like me, you probably had to sit through these dreadful commercial spots on your TV, social media, email and Google feeds. The average consumer is having a harder time deciphering the onslaught of party propaganda from the truth, and sensational headlines designed to highjack Google searches often make the news. Thankfully, I got to spend Monday afternoon teaching online users how to spot viral news deceptions. We’re making a dent when it comes to educating adults and children on the standards of journalism and how to ignore clickbait, dubious posts with false reporting and sneaky ads .
I have found iCivics to be a useful tool. Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman on the Supreme Court, founded iCivics to re-imagine civic education. Her vision was clear and ambitious: to cultivate a new generation of students for thoughtful and active citizenship. iCivics has a terrific game for kids (cough, cough, and adults) on spotting fake news. I encourage you to sign your kids up — it’s free! Need more information?
Visit www.icivics.org or email info@teamsm2.com
.
Feeling good
A big thank you to Wildcat friends Cole and Jeannie Davis, who pledged $8 million toward the construction of an indoor sports center that will include a new football practice field.
The Davises’ charitable giving to the UA over the years has totaled $18 million; they’ve funded many critical initiatives such as the renovation of McKale Center, construction of the Richard Jefferson Gymnasium and the construction of the Cole and Jeannie Davis Strength and Conditioning Center inside “RJ.”
“What we love about our community and the University of Arizona is the people,” Davis said.
“Our passion in Tucson is helping young men and women aspire for greatness and achieve their dreams.”
Said Robbins: “The Davis family continues to positively impact the Tucson community and the University of Arizona in remarkable ways. We are incredibly grateful for their partnership, generosity and support of UA, Arizona Athletics and its student-athletes.”
What the Davis family does every day for the UA and many more meaningful causes is truly significant. One of their favorite charities, Casa de los Niños, is also one of my family’s beloved causes.
The Davises’ quiet love and support of Tucson — and its people — is making a remarkable difference in the lives of so many.