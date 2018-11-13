About Carrie Cecil

Tucson native Carrie Cecil is a sports industry insider who handles crisis and reputation management for collegiate and professional sports head coaches, athletic directors, athletes, league commissioners, general managers and more. She is a leading digital and social media educator and speaker who has authored books, penned news and editorial columns and has contributed to television shows for ABC and Lifetime Television.

Her husband, Chuck, is a former UA and NFL standout who serves as the Wildcats' senior defensive analyst.