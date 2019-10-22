My daughter Charli and I didn’t make the trip to Southern California for the Arizona-USC game last weekend, as I had double-booked us in Tucson to serve at a nonprofit event on Saturday. The Wildcats stayed in Manhattan Beach, where Chuck and I have lived on and off for over 20 years. Our house there serves as our place of refuge when we need peace and quiet in the offseason — and it also served as home while Chuck was coaching defense for the Los Angeles Rams.
Before Saturday’s game, Chuck caught up with old friend and fellow National Football Foundation Hall of Fame Inductee Ricky Hunley and his brother Lamonte. Both UA alumni were on the sidelines to give the team their support. The threesome chatted with UA President Robert C. Robbins and shared a few stories from their days wreaking havoc on the field.
USC ended up beating the Cats, but there are always positive nuggets to find when you dig for them. On Sunday night over taco soup, that’s exactly what we did. Chuck said the team continues to show its commitment to each other and is getting better.
Win or lose, our football program is involved in our community. On Tuesday, a group of players visited the Diamond Children’s Medical Center, where they cheered up kids — and their parents. From reading books, playing board games, taking pictures and sharing stories, sometimes the Wildcats’ wins are off the field, too.
When you’re better than your record
Derek Mason is one of my favorite friends and clients. Mason has been deeply valued at Vanderbilt for the past six years, but this season the Commodores coach is feeling the heat.
Well, Vanderbilt beat No. 22 Missouri 21-14 on Saturday, and Mason was fired up during a sideline interview.
“You know, it’s been a rough patch. But I told my team this, and I want everyone to understand this: A lot of people want this job, or so they think, but I’m the man built for this job,” he said. “Every day, man ... we grind. We grind. Don’t question who we are, what we do or how we play. We’re Vanderbilt men.” The video has been shared over 100,000 times, and has garnered positive headlines across the country from sports pundits and talk show hosts.
Whenever I prepare clients for taking new jobs or exiting out of them, I preach to them how important it is to control their narrative — because if they don’t, some uninformed numbskull will.
I asked Mason on Sunday why he picked that moment to share his message.
“There have been a lot of noise in the past few weeks about our players, coaches and program,” he told me. “I intentionally took back our narrative to make sure our players, coaches and the Commodore Nation knew what we are all about. We have to be intentional about what we do and say in this day and age to be successful.”
The word “intentional” is a powerful testament to who he is as a leader, and I could not agree more.
Social media blunders for coaches and players
This past week, LeBron James attacked Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey in the media because Morey posted a picture on his Twitter that said “Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong.”
James called Morey “misinformed” on the China controversy and was subsequently hammered in the media. The tweet — and its fallout — have been quite the brouhaha for the NBA, Morey and James.
They’re not alone. Florida Atlantic football coach Lane Kiffin tweeted out a hysterical picture of the three blind men in referee uniforms after his Owls lost to Marshall on Saturday. Conference USA wasn’t laughing: It fined and formally reprimanded Kiffin for the tweet.
“I just lost $5,000 for a tweet,” Kiffin said. “We have freedom of speech, but I guess around here there’s no such thing as freedom to tweet. Maybe LeBron James will come out and comment about it tomorrow.”
Conference USA based its fine on their sportsmanship policy. I advise any leagues, conferences and Power Five conference athletic departments to adopt a fair and legal social media policy that clearly defines the do’s and don’ts on social media. While Kiffin’s comments were funny, it wouldn’t be so funny if he decided to sue Conference USA.
A lot of good happening last weekend
We supported the Breast Cancer Walk and served at the Foster Care Sibling Reunion Picnic this weekend, and it was inspiring to see so many people supporting our community and the people who call it home.
The Foster Care Sibling Reunion Picnic brings together brothers and sisters who are separated in foster care for a day of games, food and simply enjoying each other. We joined Pima County Superior Court Judge Joan Wagener (aka our dear friend Judge Joan) and amazing volunteers from Pima County Juvenile Court, Arizona Department of Child Safety, Aviva Children’s Services, Casey Family Programs, the Foster Care Review Board, the Intermountain Centers for Human Development and the Pantano Rotary.
Former UA and Buffalo Bills offensive lineman John Fina had a great time coaching the kids — he even let them try on his two Super Bowl rings and helmet. The Tucson Police, Tucson Fire Department and Pima County Sheriff’s Department had officers to talk to, and cool vehicles for the kids to climb on; therapy dogs from the Pima County Attorney’s Office patrolled the event for petting purposes; and Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA) made sure the children had trendy (temporary) tattoos. It was a fantastic event and incredible to see kids who are torn apart reunited with their loved ones.
If you want to help provide comfort, a sense of stability and support to siblings in need, please volunteer to become a foster or adoptive home or a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA). For more information, visit Foster & Adoptive Council of Tucson (fosterandadoptivecounciloftucson.org) or CASA of Pima County (azcourts.gov/casaofpimacounty).
As always, appreciate you reading and let’s all keep our fingers crossed for a great game against Stanford this weekend.