Saturday's Territorial Cup game between Arizona and Arizona State will be bright — late start and winter weather be damned.
The teams will go color-vs.-color when they kick off at 8 p.m. Saturday night. Arizona State will wear its traditional home uniform, with maroon jerseys and gold pants.
Arizona will counter by wearing white helmets, navy jerseys and white pants — also their traditional home uniform. It's believed to be the first time in the modern era that both schools have worn their home, dark uniforms at the same time.
Additionally, both teams will have a throwback twist. The Devils will wear their yellow "Sparky" helmets , while Arizona will sport white helmets with navy facemasks and a red, white and blue stripe down the middle.
Arizona posted its uniform combination on Thursday night.
Some rivalry games, including the USC-UCLA game, have gone color-vs.-color for years.
NCAA rules dictate that visiting teams must wear white jerseys, but that color-on-color are possible provided:
• The home team agrees to it in writing before the game;
• The teams' conference certifies that the color of the visiting team’s jersey — in Arizona's case, navy blue — is in contrast with that of the home team;
Teams that do not meet these conditions will be assessed a 15-yard penalty at the beginning of each half.
