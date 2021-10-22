 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cats down 3 starters vs. Huskies; C Josh McCauley will play; banged-up RBs are dressed
editor's pick

Cats down 3 starters vs. Huskies; C Josh McCauley will play; banged-up RBs are dressed

Arizona wide receiver Stanley Berryhill III (1) practices making one-hand catches as the Wildcats get ready to face Washington at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., October 22, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ game against Washington on Friday night at Arizona Stadium (7:30 p.m., ESPN2):

* Arizona will be without defensive tackle Kyon Barrs, who suffered a lower-leg injury late in last week’s game against Colorado. Barrs leads the Wildcats with 2.5 sacks. Leevel Tatum III, who had a strong game vs. the Buffaloes, will take Barrs’ spot.

* Starting free safety Gunner Maldonado also is out because of an undisclosed injury. Maldonado has 30 tackles and one interception. Jaydin Young will start in his place.

* It appears the Wildcats will go with the same starting offensive line as last week. Center Josh McCauley, who was considered a game-time decision, fully participated in warmups. Josh Baker will make his second straight start at right guard in place of Josh Donovan, who has a lower-leg injury. Like Barrs, Donovan was spotted with a boot on his left foot during warmups.

* Running backs Drake Anderson and Michael Wiley – both deemed game-time decisions by UA coach Jedd Fisch – are dressed. But Jalen John took the first-team reps during warmups and might get the start.

* Arizona is wearing white helmets, blue shirts and blue pants. Washington is wearing gold helmets, white shirts and white pants.

Be sure to follow @TheWildcaster and @MichaelJLev on Twitter for updates during and after game.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News