Cats down 3 starters vs. Huskies; C Josh McCauley will play; banged-up RBs are dressed

Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ game against Washington on Friday night at Arizona Stadium (7:30 p.m., ESPN2):

* Arizona will be without defensive tackle Kyon Barrs, who suffered a lower-leg injury late in last week’s game against Colorado. Barrs leads the Wildcats with 2.5 sacks. Leevel Tatum III, who had a strong game vs. the Buffaloes, will take Barrs’ spot.

* Starting free safety Gunner Maldonado also is out because of an undisclosed injury. Maldonado has 30 tackles and one interception. Jaydin Young will start in his place.

* It appears the Wildcats will go with the same starting offensive line as last week. Center Josh McCauley, who was considered a game-time decision, fully participated in warmups. Josh Baker will make his second straight start at right guard in place of Josh Donovan, who has a lower-leg injury. Like Barrs, Donovan was spotted with a boot on his left foot during warmups.