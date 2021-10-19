Cats Stats: Arizona has improved in some areas at season’s midpoint — but not nearly enough

Plummer has the highest ADOT by far – 11.0 yards. He also has the lowest completion percentage (50.7). Hence the reason he’s last among UA quarterbacks in average per attempt.

4. Yards allowed per gameThe Wildcats have improved substantially here. They’re allowing 372 yards per game, which ranks fifth in the Pac-12.

The last time Arizona ranked higher than eighth in the conference was 2010 (when it was still the Pac-10). That also was the last time the Wildcats allowed fewer than 400 yards per game for a full season.

Despite yielding less than 400 to four of its first six opponents — something Arizona did only once over the previous two seasons — the Wildcats have yet to win a game.

“We’re not doing our job because we’re not winning. That’s the only thing that matters,” Brown said.

“But I’m also going to say this: Progress has to come before W’s, and we are showing progress.”

Arizona is allowing 5.9 yards per play. The last time the Wildcats held the opposition to fewer than 6.0 over a full season was 2018. If they can keep that up, it ought to translate into a win or two at some point ... right?

5. Red-zone touchdown percentage