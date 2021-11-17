Cats Stats: Arizona needs to get better — and luckier — to reverse its turnover margin

The PFF report – Arizona vs. Utah

Each week throughout the season, we’ll share data compiled by our colleagues at Pro Football Focus, who grade every snap taken by every player across college football. Here are some notable figures from Arizona’s game against Utah and for the season to date:

Highest-graded offensive players (max grade 100; minimum 10 snaps): OG Josh Baker 78.5, RB Michael Wiley 69.4, C Josh McCauley 66.3

Highest-graded defensive players: DB Isaiah Mays 69.0, LB Jerry Roberts 59.7, CB Treydan Stukes 58.1

Most snaps played on offense: OT Paiton Fears 67, OT Jordan Morgan 67, OG Donovan Laie 67

Most snaps played on defense: S Jaydin Young 77, CB Treydan Stukes 77, CB Christian Roland-Wallace 77, S Jaxen Turner 77

QB Will Plummer passing depth: behind line of scrimmage (8 of 8, 54 yards, 1 TD); 0-9 yards (7-8, 65 yards); 10-19 yards (3 of 5, 59 yards); 20-plus yards (1 of 7, 45 yards)

Plummer when blitzed: 7 of 11, 97 yards

Plummer when not blitzed: 12 of 22, 126 yards, 1 TD

Highest OL run-blocking grades: Baker 88.2, OG Josh Donovan 88.0, McCauley 80.2

Highest OL pass-blocking grades: OG Josh Donovan 88.0, McCauley 84.2, Laie 78.5

Highest tackling grades: Turner 82.8, LB Anthony Pandy 82.7, DB Isaiah Mays 78.5

Most defensive stops (tackles that constitute failure by offense): Roberts 6, DE Jalen Harris 4, Turner 3, Pandy 3

Most QB pressures: Harris 3, DT Trevon Mason 3, LB Kenny Hebert 2

Highest-graded offensive players (season; min. 100 snaps): Berryhill 70.7, McCauley 69.8, RB Stevie Rocker Jr. 69.4

Highest-graded defensive players (season; min. 100 snaps): DT Kyon Barrs 72.1, Harris 67.0, Roland-Wallace 64.3

Most offensive snaps (season, out of 764): Fears 763, McCauley 760, Laie 634

Most offensive snaps (season; non-OL): Berryhill 615, WR BJ Casteel 515, TE Alex Lines 510

Most pass targets (season): Berryhill 95, Casteel 50, WR Tayvian Cunningham 32

Lowest drop percentage (season; min. 20 targets): RB Drake Anderson 0.0%, Berryhill 1.4%, RB Michael Wiley 4.3%

Contest-catch percentage (season): Berryhill 63.6% (7 of 11), rest of team 28.6% (8 of 28)

Most defensive snaps (season, out of 681): Roland-Wallace 642, S/LB Christian Young 642, Pandy 615

Most defensive stops (season): Pandy 25, Harris 21, Barrs 20

Most QB pressures (season): Harris 18, Mason 17, Barrs 14

Lowest missed tackle rate (season; min. 20 tackle attempts): Barrs 3.7%, CB Isaiah Rutherford 5.0%, Roland-Wallace 6.5%

Lowest completion percentage against (season; min. 22 targets): CB Treydan Stukes 47.1%, CB Isaiah Rutherford 50.0%, Christian Young 53.6%

Most special-teams snaps (season): Thomas Reid III 202, RJ Edwards 148, Stukes 143

Highest special-teams grades (season; min. 80 snaps): Rhedi Short 80.2, Berryhill 78.7, Nazar Bombata 74.9