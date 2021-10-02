Cats Stats: Arizona’s offensive inefficiency has been a driving force in team’s 16-game skid

Those numbers also lend credence to Fisch’s decision to anoint Jordan McCloud as the starting quarterback for the foreseeable future. The offense simply has moved better with McCloud at the helm. It started on the last drive against NAU — a seven-play, 85-yard march that ended in a touchdown.

To measure McCloud’s effectiveness, let’s look at a drives in another way. With McCloud at quarterback, Arizona has had four drives covering 70 or more yards. QB competitors Gunner Cruz and Will Plummer — who each have had at least one start and have appeared in multiple games — have one apiece.

Now, McCloud’s quarterbacking wasn’t the only reason Arizona moved the ball better against Oregon. The Wildcats ran more often and more effectively. Fisch basically flipped his previous run-pass ratio, and Arizona more than doubled its season rushing average.

But there’s no denying McCloud’s role in keeping the chains moving. Arizona converted 11 third and fourth downs. McCloud had a hand in nine of those — four rushes and five passes. They included a pass to Boobie Curry to convert a third-and-13, something the Wildcats pull off with Halley’s Comet-like infrequency.

McCloud also threw five interceptions against the Ducks. Two of those came in the red zone. Both spoiled drives of 10 or more plays.