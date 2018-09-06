Keep on running

A survey of seven iconic dual-threat quarterbacks from the past 20 years reveals that most continued to run the ball at a prolific rate after they became established stars. Here’s a look at their rushing attempts per game by year:

Michael Vick

1999: 10.9

2000: 10.4

Vince Young

2003: 11.3

2004: 13.9

2005: 11.9

Tim Tebow

2007: 16.1

2008: 12.6

2009: 15.5

Robert Griffin III*

2008: 14.4

2010: 11.5

2011: 13.8

Johnny Manziel

2012: 15.5

2013: 11.1

Marcus Mariota

2012: 8.2

2013: 7.4

2014: 9.0

Lamar Jackson

2015: 13.6

2016: 20.0

2017: 17.8

(*-Griffin missed most of the ’09 season because of injury)