Cats stats: Jedd Fisch, Arizona seek antidote for ongoing case of red-zone blues

UA opponents averaged 5.1 points per visit. (For the sake of simplicity and consistency, we assumed each touchdown netted seven points.) Arizona averaged 4.6.

When you put all of that together, UA opponents outscored Arizona by almost eight points per game (22.7-14.9) in the red zone.

The gap has gotten bigger lately. Since the start of the 2019 season, a span of 18 games, UA opponents have outscored Arizona by almost 12 points (24.5-12.8) in the red zone. In last year’s five-game mini-season, the difference was almost three touchdowns (30.2-9.4).

Unsurprisingly, the Wildcats finished last in the Pac-12 last year with a TD rate of 38.5%. (Washington was next-to-last at 55.6%, a possible red flag that went unnoticed before the Huskies’ stunning Week 1 loss to Montana in which they scored only seven points.) Arizona also entered the red zone less than any other conference rival (2.6 trips per game). That’s not a good combination.

Is there a correlation between red-zone success and winning? The 2019 season certainly suggests as much.

Thirty-nine teams had a touchdown rate of 67% or higher; 31 of them had winning records, including all four College Football Playoff participants.