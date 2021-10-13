 Skip to main content
Cats Stats: Plethora of perplexing penalties prolongs winless Wildcats' predicament
ARIZONA FOOTBALL

Cats Stats: Plethora of perplexing penalties prolongs winless Wildcats’ predicament

Arizona coach Jedd Fisch said he's been frustrated with the number of penalties called against the Wildcats recently — particularly in Saturday's loss to UCLA.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Some of the penalties could be explained. Some remained a mystery days later.

The inescapable conclusion: If you’re trying to break a double-figure losing streak, you can’t commit double-figure infractions.

“That's just way too many penalties,” Arizona coach Jedd Fisch said after his team was flagged a dozen times against UCLA. “Twelve penalties was ridiculous for us.”

It wasn’t necessarily an outlier. Since the opener against BYU, in which they were penalized four times, the Wildcats have averaged nine penalties per game. That would put Arizona in a tie for 126th in the nation with Arizona State. As it is, the Wildcats’ average of eight penalties has them tied for 115th. They rank 10th in the Pac-12.

Editor’s note: Each week throughout the football season, we’ll take an in-depth look at the Arizona Wildcats from a statistical perspective.

In this week’s Colorado edition of “Cats Stats,” we’ll delve a little deeper into Arizona’s infractions case (no, not that one) and see what the numbers reveal. We’ll also look at how penalties directly impacted the outcome of the UCLA game.

Let’s start with this: If they were to sustain their current pace, the Wildcats would accomplish something they haven’t done in over 20 years. The last time Arizona averaged eight or more penalties over a full season was 2000 — the last year of the Dick Tomey era. The Wildcats averaged 8.2 penalties per game that season. They finished 5-6. (That figure was actually down from 1999, when Arizona averaged 10.4 penalties — its most since joining the Pac-10/12.)

Over the past 10 seasons, Arizona twice has averaged 7.9 penalties, in 2011 and ’18. The Wildcats’ records those season: 4-8 and 5-7. In every other season over the past decade, Arizona averaged 6.8 infractions or fewer, with a low of 4.0 in 2013. The Wildcats’ record that year: 8-5.

Whether fewer penalties mean more wins, or vice versa, is not an absolute.

Twenty teams average less than five penalties per game. Eleven of them are over .500, three are 3-3 and six are under .500. The 11 winning teams include undefeated UTSA, Kentucky and Wake Forest – programs that are roughly in the same weight class as Arizona.

Sixteen teams average eight ore more penalties per game. Eight are over .500, four are 3-3 and four are under .500. The eight winning teams include five from the SEC: Alabama, Florida, Mississippi State, Arkansas and Ole Miss.

Besides conference affiliation, what do those teams have in common? They have more talent than Arizona. They have higher-scoring offenses than Arizona. They can afford to make more mistakes than Arizona.

The Wildcats are in rebuilding mode. They have lost 17 straight games. Fisch and his staff are trying to raise the talent level after years of middling recruiting. It takes time. Arizona isn’t there yet.

In the meantime, Fisch and his staff have to ensure that the Wildcats do all the little things right. As the rising penalty totals illustrate, they currently are failing in that regard.

That was never more evident than in the UCLA game. Arizona lost 34-16. The Wildcats again failed to reach the 20-point plateau. Penalties played a significant role in their latest red-zone breakdowns.

On the opening drive, Arizona faced third-and-goal from the 9. Tight end Alex Lines was flagged for a false start. That made it third-and-goal from the 14 and didn’t give Fisch a lot of options. The Wildcats had to settle for a field goal.

In the third quarter, with the Bruins leading 17-13, Arizona advanced to the UCLA 15. On third-and-1, receiver Boobie Curry was flagged for a personal foul – an illegal block below the waist on a bubble screen. The penalty created third-and-16 from the 30. Another field goal made it 17-16.

Whether that was a legitimate call is up for debate. Neither Fisch nor Curry believed he did anything wrong. Curry barely contacted the defender. But that doesn’t change the fact that the call was made and that it was yet another “self-inflicted wound,” as Fisch calls them.

Later in the third, with the score 24-16, Arizona appeared to have converted a third-and-6. The Wildcats would have had first-and-10 at the UCLA 49. Instead, tight end Bryce Wolma was ruled to have been an ineligible receiver because of where he lined up on the play. Arizona couldn’t convert on third-and-11 and had to punt.

One could argue, justifiably, that penalties also benefited the Wildcats. Two facemask infractions and a pass-interference foul against UCLA fueled Arizona’s lone touchdown drive in the second quarter.

Overall, though, penalties hurt the Wildcats more than they helped them. Another example: Two defensive penalties (holding and offside) gave the Bruins a pair of first downs on their first TD drive in the first quarter.

The types of fouls Arizona committed had to be a source a frustration among the UA staff. (They most certainly were among the UA fandom.) The Wildcats were flagged for five false starts. At home.

Some of that had to do with UCLA’s "stemming" — shifting by the defensive line just before the snap. But Arizona knew that was coming and didn’t have crowd noise as an additional distraction.

Back in spring, Fisch said he could live with a certain number of penalties that occur "when the game is going on" — things like holding and pass interference. The ones "that don't have to do with the game of football" – pre-snap penalties such as false starts or offsides – "are the ones that give me the most fits," Fisch said.

Among Arizona’s 40 penalties, false starts represent a quarter of them. In second place: offsides (five).

Fisch is undoubtedly having some fitful nights.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Saturday

Who: Arizona (0-5, 0-2) at Colorado (1-4, 0-2)

When: 12:30 p.m.

TV: Pac-12 Arizona

Radio: 1290-AM, 107.5-FM

The PFF report — Arizona vs. UCLA

Each week throughout the season, we’ll share data compiled by our colleagues at Pro Football Focus, who grade every snap taken by every player across college football. Here are some notable figures from Arizona’s game against UCLA and for the season to date:

Highest-graded offensive players (max grade 100; minimum 10 snaps): RB Stevie Rocker Jr. 75.9, QB Jordan McCloud 71.2, TE Bryce Wolma 67.7

Highest-graded defensive players: S Gunner Maldonado 84.3, CB Malik Hausman 72.1, CB Christian Roland-Wallace 68.2

Most snaps played on offense: OT Paiton Fears 86, OT Jordan Morgan 86, OG Donovan Laie 86, C Josh McCauley 86

Most snaps played on defense: CB Treydan Stukes 69, Roland-Wallace 69, S Jaxen Turner 69

McCloud with clean pocket: 19 of 22 (86.4%), 167 yards

McCloud under pressure: 2 of 8 (25.0%), 15 yards

McCloud adjusted completion percentage (aimed passes thrown on target): 95.8%

Highest OL run-blocking grades: McCauley 64.8, Laie 62.0, Fears 58.1

Highest OL pass-blocking grades: Laie 85.1, OG Josh Donovan 77.9, McCauley 76.2

Most defensive stops (tackles that constitute failure by offense): LB Anthony Pandy 6, DT Trevon Mason 3, LB Treshaun Hayward 3

Highest tackling grades: Pandy 84.1, Roland-Wallace 77.7, Hausman 74.2

Highest-graded offensive players (season; minimum 100 snaps): WR Stanley Berryhill III 69.6, RB Drake Anderson 69.5, McCauley 68.4

Highest-graded defensive players (season; minimum 100 snaps): DT Kyon Barrs 71.7, CB Isaiah Rutherford 69.6, Maldonado 68.6

Most offensive snaps (season): Fears 398, McCauley 398, Laie 369

Most offensive snaps (season; non-OL): Berryhill 355, WR BJ Casteel 329, Wolma 262

Most pass targets (season): Berryhill 55, Casteel 34, WR Tayvian Cunningham 25

Highest reception percentage (season; minimum 10 targets): RB Michael Wiley 85.7%, WR Boobie Curry 81.3%, Anderson 76.5%

Most defensive snaps (season): Roland-Wallace 307, S/LB Christian Young 303, Pandy 302

Most defensive stops (season): Pandy 18, Hayward 17, Barrs 12

Most QB pressures: Barrs 10, LB Kenny Hebert 6, Mason 5

Lowest missed tackle rate (minimum 15 tackle attempts): Roland-Wallace 0.0%, Barrs 0.0%, Young 3.4%

Lowest reception percentage against (season; minimum eight targets): Rutherford 33.3%, S Jaydin Young 37.5%, Roland-Wallace 45.5%

