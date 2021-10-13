Cats Stats: Plethora of perplexing penalties prolongs winless Wildcats’ predicament

Over the past 10 seasons, Arizona twice has averaged 7.9 penalties, in 2011 and ’18. The Wildcats’ records those season: 4-8 and 5-7. In every other season over the past decade, Arizona averaged 6.8 infractions or fewer, with a low of 4.0 in 2013. The Wildcats’ record that year: 8-5.

Whether fewer penalties mean more wins, or vice versa, is not an absolute.

Twenty teams average less than five penalties per game. Eleven of them are over .500, three are 3-3 and six are under .500. The 11 winning teams include undefeated UTSA, Kentucky and Wake Forest – programs that are roughly in the same weight class as Arizona.

Sixteen teams average eight ore more penalties per game. Eight are over .500, four are 3-3 and four are under .500. The eight winning teams include five from the SEC: Alabama, Florida, Mississippi State, Arkansas and Ole Miss.

Besides conference affiliation, what do those teams have in common? They have more talent than Arizona. They have higher-scoring offenses than Arizona. They can afford to make more mistakes than Arizona.

The Wildcats are in rebuilding mode. They have lost 17 straight games. Fisch and his staff are trying to raise the talent level after years of middling recruiting. It takes time. Arizona isn’t there yet.