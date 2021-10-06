Cats Stats: These four sets of numbers have influenced Arizona’s first four games

“We were a little more balanced,” Carroll said. “Running the ball helps in pass protection. Being able to run the ball gives you the balance so that the defensive line and linebackers can’t just tee off on the snap. That was huge for us.”

The last time Arizona had 50 or more rushing attempts in a game was Sept. 14, 2019, against Texas Tech. The Wildcats rushed 61 times for 314 yards that night, including an epic 13-play, 99-yard touchdown drive that consisted entirely of running plays.

3. Reduced allowance

Under first-year defensive coordinator Don Brown, Arizona is surrendering 364 yards per game. How big a deal is that?

Well, the last time the Wildcats allowed less than 400 yards per game over an entire season was 2010. They threatened the 400 mark in 2013 (401.1). They’ve been closer to 500 than 400 in most years.

But a valid question remains unanswered: How real is Arizona’s defensive improvement?

Yards allowed per game is an important statistic, but it isn’t always the most accurate measure of effectiveness. Smart football minds are more apt to cite yards per play.