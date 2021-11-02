 Skip to main content
Cats Stats: UA finally hits it big in pass game, but explosiveness in run game still lacking
ARIZONA FOOTBALL

Cats Stats: UA finally hits it big in pass game, but explosiveness in run game still lacking

Arizona wide receiver Tayvian Cunningham hurdles BYU linebacker Isaac Matua during the teams' season opener in September.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Entering last week’s game at USC, Arizona coach Jedd Fisch longed for more long plays. He lamented the Wildcats’ lack of explosiveness on offense. He described their offensive identity as “methodical,” which surely wasn’t something he promised in his cover letter when applying for the UA job.

Arizona ranked near the bottom of FBS in plays of 20-plus yards and 30-plus yards. The Wildcats ranked 11th in the Pac-12 in yards per game and yards per play.

“We need to be able to stretch the field,” Fisch said. “We need to be able to make plays that are bigger than 10-yard gains.”

Against USC, Arizona finally did it. The Wildcats produced an abundance of chunk plays. Unsurprisingly, Arizona established season highs in yards (466) and points (34).

In this week’s Cal/homecoming edition of “Cats Stats,” we’ll take a look at what changed vs. the Trojans, how much of an outlier that game was and where the Wildcats still have room for growth when it comes to generating big plays.

Editor’s note: Each week throughout the football season, we’ll take an in-depth look at the Arizona Wildcats from a statistical perspective.

The biggest change, statistically and anecdotally, could be found in Arizona’s quarterback play. Specifically, the ability of Will Plummer and Jamarye Joiner to connect on passes down the field.

Plummer and Joiner combined to hit on 3 of 7 passes thrown 20 or more yards, according to Pro Football Focus. Entering Saturday, UA quarterbacks had combined to complete only 3 of 24 such passes.

Plummer, who went 2 of 5 vs. USC, had been 2 of 16. Jordan McCloud was 1 of 3 before suffering season-ending leg injuries. Gunner Cruz was 0 of 5 before hurting his thumb.

Joiner’s second pass attempt vs. the Trojans resulted in a 73-yard touchdown to Tayvian Cunningham. The line of scrimmage was the UA 27. Cunningham caught the ball at the USC 30 and sprinted away from the Trojans’ secondary.

That play was Arizona’ longest of the season and just its third of 50 or more yards. The others were Plummer’s 54-yard pass to Cunningham vs. San Diego State and Stevie Rocker Jr.’s 52-yard run vs. Washington.

The Wildcats entered the USC game with only 15 plays of 20-plus yards, per CFBStats.com, and only six plays of 30-plus yards. Both marks ranked 128th in the nation. They had six and four, respectively, against the Trojans.

Arizona averaged 6.6 yards per play against USC, and that was a very big deal. It was easily the Wildcats’ highest mark this season and only the third time they’ve averaged 6.0 or more during their 20-game losing streak. The last time it happened was Nov. 2, 2019, vs. Oregon State (when the UA defense allowed 572 yards and 56 points).

Arizona’s previous high mark this season was 5.3 yards against NAU. The Wildcats averaged less than 5.0 yards per play in five of their first seven games. Their high mark last season, 5.8 yards, also came against USC. They were never lower than 5.9 yards in any of the five games that preceded the losing streak. (Arizona’s record in those games: 4-1.)

While the improved passing attack was the headline from last week’s game, Fisch expressed lingering concern about Arizona’s rushing offense. The Wildcats couldn’t run as much as he wanted to because they were trailing by three touchdowns at halftime. When they did run, they weren’t particularly effective.

Arizona had one rush of 30-plus yards — by linebacker Anthony Pandy on a fake punt. Its next two longest rushes were scrambles by Plummer of 18 and 16 yards. The longest rush by a tailback was 12 yards by Michael Wiley.

Arizona ranks ninth in the Pac-12 at 3.62 yards per rush. (Remarkably, five league teams average less than 4.0 yards per carry.) The Wildcats are tied for 117th in the nation with just five rushes of 20 or more yards, per CFBStats.com.

“We need to really secure up our run blocking,” Fisch said. “I don't want to just run for 125 or 130 yards a game. (Arizona’s current average is 124.9.) I think we need to be at that 180 mark. And to get to that 180 mark, we have to be able to break a run more than 6 yards and sustain a block.”

The best run by a running back vs. USC, a 20-yard gain by Rocker, was negated by a penalty. Tailbacks Jalen John, Michael Wiley and Drake Anderson combined to gain 69 yards on 18 rushes, a rate of 3.83 yards per carry.

Explosive running plays require sustained blocking from the offensive line, tight ends and wide receivers. Arizona’s top two tight ends, Alex Lines and Bryce Wolma, rank 17th and 20th in run-blocking efficiency in the Pac-12, per PFF. The highest-graded UA wide receiver is BJ Casteel, who ranks 34th among qualifiers. Teammate Boobie Curry is 35th.

Arizona State has the top three run-blocking receivers in the conference and five of the top seven, per PFF. The Sun Devils rank fourth in the league at 191.5 rushing yards per game.

Utah has the top two run-blocking tight ends. The Utes are fifth at 191.3.

If you lift minimum snap counts, Joiner would rank 19th among Pac-12 wideouts in run blocking. His absence because of a knee injury, however long it lasts, will be felt most in the run game. He was instrumental in Rocker’s 52-yard rush vs. Washington as both quarterback (by holding the mesh point) and lead blocker (by hustling downfield).

“We need to do a better job there,” Fisch said of the run blocking as a whole.

It’ll be difficult against Cal, which ranks second in the Pac-12 in run defense (121.9 ypg) and limited the league’s top rushing team, Oregon State, to 134 yards last week.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Saturday

Who: Cal (3-5, 2-3) at Arizona (0-8, 0-5)

When: Noon

TV: Pac-12 Arizona

Radio: 1290-AM, 107.5-FM

The PFF report – Arizona vs. USC

Each week throughout the season, we’ll share data compiled by our colleagues at Pro Football Focus, who grade every snap taken by every player across college football. Here are some notable figures from Arizona’s game against USC and for the season to date:

Highest-graded offensive players (max grade 100; minimum 10 snaps): WR Tayvian Cunningham 92.5, OT Paiton Fears 79.9, QB Will Plummer 77.9

Highest-graded defensive players: LB Kenny Hebert 74.7, S/LB Christian Young 70.2, DE Jalen Harris 67.9

Most snaps played on offense: Fears 74, OG Josh Baker 74, OT Jordan Morgan 74, OG Donovan Laie 74, C Josh McCauley 74, TE Alex Lines 74

Most snaps played on defense: Young 89, CB Christian Roland-Wallace 89, S Jaydin Young 89

Plummer when blitzed: 3 of 5 (60%), 68 yards, 13.6 ypa

Plummer when not blitzed: 17 of 29 (58.6%), 194 yards, 6.7 ypa

Highest OL run-blocking grades: Fears 80.1, Laie 64.7, Morgan 63.9

Highest OL pass-blocking grades: McCauley 74.9, Fears 73.6, Morgan 71.1

Most defensive stops (tackles that constitute failure by offense): Christian Young 3, DL Paris Shand 3, 6 tied with 2

Highest tackling grades: Christian Young 86.8, Roland-Wallace 82.8, CB Isaiah Rutherford 80.3

Highest-graded offensive players (season; min. 100 snaps): WR Stanley Berryhill III 71.4, McCauley 69.1, RB Jalen John 68.7

Highest-graded defensive players (season; min. 100 snaps): DT Kyon Barrs 75.6, Roland-Wallace 67.4, Harris 66.8

Most offensive snaps (season, out of 613): Fears 612, McCauley 612, Laie 567

Most offensive snaps (season; non-OL): Berryhill 502, WR BJ Casteel 469, Lines 368

Most pass targets (season): Berryhill 82, Casteel 49, Cunningham 32

WR contested catch rate (season; min. 6 contested targets): Berryhill 70% (7 of 10), Casteel 30% (3 of 10), Cunningham 28.6% (2 of 7)

Most defensive snaps (season, out of 548): Roland-Wallace 525, Christian Young 518, LB Anthony Pandy 503

Most defensive stops (season): Pandy 22, DE Mo Diallo 17, LB Treshaun Hayward 17

Most QB pressures: Harris 13, Barrs 10, DT Trevon Mason 10

Lowest missed tackle rate (minimum 15 tackle attempts): Roland-Wallace 0.0%, Barrs 0.0%, Christian Young 3.6%

Lowest reception percentage against (season; min. 15 targets): Rutherford 50%, CB Treydan Stukes 52.4%, Christian Young 54.5%

Most special-teams snaps (season): Thomas Reid III 160, Stukes 126, Rhedi Short 107

Highest special-teams grades (season; min. 50 snaps): Short 79.8, Nazar Bombata 77.8, Berryhill 77.1

