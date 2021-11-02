Cats Stats: UA finally hits it big in pass game, but explosiveness in run game still lacking

Plummer, who went 2 of 5 vs. USC, had been 2 of 16. Jordan McCloud was 1 of 3 before suffering season-ending leg injuries. Gunner Cruz was 0 of 5 before hurting his thumb.

Joiner’s second pass attempt vs. the Trojans resulted in a 73-yard touchdown to Tayvian Cunningham. The line of scrimmage was the UA 27. Cunningham caught the ball at the USC 30 and sprinted away from the Trojans’ secondary.

That play was Arizona’ longest of the season and just its third of 50 or more yards. The others were Plummer’s 54-yard pass to Cunningham vs. San Diego State and Stevie Rocker Jr.’s 52-yard run vs. Washington.

The Wildcats entered the USC game with only 15 plays of 20-plus yards, per CFBStats.com, and only six plays of 30-plus yards. Both marks ranked 128th in the nation. They had six and four, respectively, against the Trojans.

Arizona averaged 6.6 yards per play against USC, and that was a very big deal. It was easily the Wildcats’ highest mark this season and only the third time they’ve averaged 6.0 or more during their 20-game losing streak. The last time it happened was Nov. 2, 2019, vs. Oregon State (when the UA defense allowed 572 yards and 56 points).