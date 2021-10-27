Cats Stats: Where — and why — winless Wildcats have fallen short in quest to play complete game

The Cougars outscored the Wildcats 14-3 in that period after a scoreless first. This was the first time Arizona’s season-long red-zone issues cropped up. The Wildcats drove inside the 20-yard line twice but came away with only three points.

The second quarter against the Aztecs was basically a continuation of the first. The offense went three-and-out on every single possession. The defense cracked. SDSU won the period 14-0.

Remove the Colorado game — and boy, wouldn’t Arizona like a do-over on that one — and the third-quarter differential goes from minus-30 to minus-9.

The Wildcats trailed the Buffaloes 6-0 midway through the period. The offense again was scuffling, but it was a one-score game. Then the following happened in just over five minutes of game time:

Arizona allowed another blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown.

Quarterback Gunner Cruz — who had suffered a severe injury to his throwing hand three plays earlier — tossed a pick-six.

After a UA punt, the Wildcats’ defense — which had kept the Buffs out of the end zone the entire game — yielded a 62-yard touchdown pass.

Colorado won the quarter 21-0. The Buffs won the game 34-0.