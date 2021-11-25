Cats Stats: Who will win the Territorial Cup? These numbers could determine the outcome

Havrisik has been money again this season with 41 touchbacks in 49 kickoffs — an 83.7% rate. But it takes only one slipup by the kicker/coverage team to alter the course of a game. Opponents have returned only four kickoffs vs. Arizona, but they average 37.3 yards when they do.

This wasn’t that, but Havrisik’s first kickoff at Washington State last week caromed out of bounds (or so the officials said). The Cougars got the ball at the 35-yard line and ended up with a plus-10 differential in average starting field position.

Taylor is still ASU’s primary return specialist. He doesn’t have a touchdown this season, but he did return a kickoff 60 yards vs. WSU. He also ranks second in the Pac-12 with a 13.8-yard average on punt returns.

3. Penalty differential

This can be measured in two ways.

One is by the number of infractions. Arizona has had fewer fouls than the opposition only one time this season. That was the Utah game, which Jedd Fisch this week described as “probably our best game all year.” The Wildcats didn’t win, but they went toe-to-toe with the Utes for four quarters — the same Utes who blasted No. 3 Oregon the following Saturday.