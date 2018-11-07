Run of futility

Arizona has struggled to defend the run for most of this decade, ranking seventh or lower in the Pac-12 each of the past eight seasons. However, UA opponents’ average per carry this season indicates progress is being made.

Year | YPG | Rank | YPC

2018 | 169.1 | 10th | 4.12

2017 | 185.1 | 9th | 4.61

2016 | 194.2 | 9th | 4.70

2015 | 198.6 | 9th | 4.45

2014 | 169.8 | 11th | 4.09

2013 | 167.8 | 7th | 4.11

2012 | 206.2 | 11th | 4.58

2011 | 161.6 | 8th | 4.72

2010 | 131.7 | 4th | 3.56