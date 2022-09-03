CB Treydan Stukes dressed for Arizona opener at SDSU; not expected to start

SAN DIEGO – Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ season opener against San Diego State on Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium (12:30 p.m., CBS):

* Arizona cornerback Treydan Stukes is dressed, as expected. He has a sleeve on his right leg. Isaiah Rutherford is expected to start in Stukes’ spot. It remains to be seen how much, if at all, Stukes will play.

* All five scholarship quarterbacks are here and dressed. The second QB up in 7-on-7 was freshman Noah Fifita. Jedd Fisch said if a second QB were needed behind Jayden de Laura, the choice would depend on the situation. Jordan McCloud is the other option.

* One notable player who’s not here or dressed: linebacker Malik Reed. Reed has had trouble staying on the field this offseason. Kolbe Cage is slated to make his first career start at “Will” linebacker

* Paris Shand lined up with the ones at defensive tackle. He had been listed as a co-starter at that position with Tiaoalii Savea. Savea missed a chunk of training camp and likely will be on a snap limit today.

* Ten offensive linemen are dressed for the Wildcats. The backups are JT Hand, Sam Langi, Joseph Borjon, Leif Magnuson and Grayson Stovall.

* It’s warm here. Maybe even hot. The temperature at noon was about 95 degrees. Snapdragon Stadium has an open-air design. Each sideline does have cooling fans.