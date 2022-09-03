 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CB Treydan Stukes dressed for Arizona opener at SDSU; not expected to start

Michael Lev

SAN DIEGO – Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ season opener against San Diego State on Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium (12:30 p.m., CBS):

* Arizona cornerback Treydan Stukes is dressed, as expected. He has a sleeve on his right leg. Isaiah Rutherford is expected to start in Stukes’ spot. It remains to be seen how much, if at all, Stukes will play.

* All five scholarship quarterbacks are here and dressed. The second QB up in 7-on-7 was freshman Noah Fifita. Jedd Fisch said if a second QB were needed behind Jayden de Laura, the choice would depend on the situation. Jordan McCloud is the other option.

* One notable player who’s not here or dressed: linebacker Malik Reed. Reed has had trouble staying on the field this offseason. Kolbe Cage is slated to make his first career start at “Will” linebacker

Paris Shand lined up with the ones at defensive tackle. He had been listed as a co-starter at that position with Tiaoalii Savea. Savea missed a chunk of training camp and likely will be on a snap limit today.

* Ten offensive linemen are dressed for the Wildcats. The backups are JT Hand, Sam Langi, Joseph Borjon, Leif Magnuson and Grayson Stovall.

* It’s warm here. Maybe even hot. The temperature at noon was about 95 degrees. Snapdragon Stadium has an open-air design. Each sideline does have cooling fans.

Be sure to follow @TheWildcaster and @MichaelJLev on Twitter for updates during and after game.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

