Center Josh McCauley appears set to start for Arizona Wildcats in opener vs. USC

Notes and takeaways from pregame warmups for the Arizona Wildcats' season opener against USC on Saturday afternoon at Arizona Stadium:

* All indications are that center Josh McCauley will start for Arizona. McCauley hurt his knee early in fall camp. It's unclear whether that would have been the case had the Wildcats played last week.

* Based on the look in 11-on-11 work, walk-ons Rourke Feeburg and Parker Henley appear to be part of the starting unit on defense. Arizona showed a second-team linebacking group consisting of Kwabena Watson, Derick Mourning and Derrion Clark. Watson and Mourning were listed as starters on the depth chart.

* Three receivers were not spotted during warmups: Brian Casteel, Drew Dixon and Dyelan Miller. Casteel is Arizona's leading returning receiver. Dixon and Miller would have been part of the rotation.

* Kicker Lucas Havrisik made a 58-yard field goal, and the ball hit the top of the net behind the goalposts. Leg strength never has been the problem for Havrisik.

* USC media reported that center Brett Neilon (ankle) was not dressed for warmups.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev

