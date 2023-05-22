Just two weeks after Arizona landed its first commit of the 2025 recruiting class, the Wildcats experienced their first decommit, after Chandler offensive lineman Toby Mealer announced on Twitter Monday evening that he's re-opening his recruitment.

The 6-5, 340-pound offensive lineman from state power Hamilton High School in Chandler pledged to the Wildcats this month over Arizona State and Massachusetts.

The soon-to-be junior and Eugene, Oregon native told ESPN Tucson “when I first went down there to see the program, honestly it’s very top notch, everything is brand new and whenever I talk to the coaches, they always tell me their vision of the program."

"Honestly, I just bought in because I believe them. ... They were telling me they just want to turn the program around and they’re recruiting the best players in the nation," he said. "I feel like they’re going to be a powerhouse again in the next couple of years.”