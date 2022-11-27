Chandler Hamilton linebacker Taye Brown commits to Arizona Wildcats

Arizona's latest addition to its 2023 defensive-heavy recruiting class is in-state linebacker Taye Brown.

Brown, a senior at Chandler Hamilton, committed to the Wildcats over Kansas State, San Diego State, Air Force, Idaho State, New Mexico State, Idaho and Northern Arizona.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 220-pound Brown is rated by 247Sports.com as a three-star prospect and the 32nd-best prospect in Arizona. He becomes the second linebacker to join the Wildcats' '23 class, along with Hawaii's Kamuela Kaaihue.

Brown is also the second Hamilton Husky to commit to Arizona this year: three-star safety Genesis Smith pledged to the UA in August. Former Hamilton star and Arizona sacks leader Russell "Deuce" Davis just finished his first season with the Wildcats. The Wildcats also have former Hamilton offensive lineman Grayson Stovall.

Arizona has 20 players committed for 2023 — 15 of them are defensive players, including six defensive linemen and seven defensive backs.