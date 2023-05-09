The first domino for Arizona's 2025 recruiting class is an in-state prospect.

Toby Mealer, a 6-5, 340-pound offensive lineman from Chandler Hamilton High School, committed to the Wildcats over the hometown Arizona State Sun Devils and Massachusetts on Tuesday, becoming the first commit for the UA's 2025 recruiting class.

The soon-to-be junior is rated by 247Sports.com as the ninth-best prospect from Arizona for '25. Mealer visited the UA last month.

Mealer is the latest recruit from Hamilton to pledge to Arizona. Current Wildcats from the in-state powerhouse include edge rusher Russell Davis II, safety Genesis Smith, linebacker Taye Brown and backup center Grayson Stovall.