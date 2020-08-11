You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chandler receiver Kyion Grayes commits to Arizona Wildcats for 2022

Chandler receiver Kyion Grayes commits to Arizona Wildcats for 2022

Class of 2022 wide receiver Kyion Grayes visited the University of Arizona on April 14, 2019. Grayes, a Chandler High School product, committed to the Wildcats for '22. 

 (Kyion Grayes / Twitter)

On the same day Arizona discovered its football season would be on hold until 2021, the Wildcats landed their first commit of the 2022 recruiting class, who just so happens to be one of the top in-state players. 

Chandler High School wide receiver Kyion Grayes announced his commitment to the UA on Twitter Tuesday night. The 6-foot-1-inch, 170-pound Grayes picked Arizona over Michigan State, Arizona State, Oregon State, Northern Arizona and Iowa State. 

Citing coronavirus concern, Grayes said, "I know this all very sudden and early in my recruitment process, but with everything going on with COVID-19, we don't know what life will be like one to two years from now. ... My family and I feel that it is in best interest to stay close to home so as of now, I am committed to the University of Arizona." 

As a sophomore, Grayes led the nationally-ranked Chandler Wolves with 883 yards on 48 receptions and six touchdowns. Chandler won Arizona's first-ever Open Division state championship. 

Here are highlights of Grayes from his sophomore season, courtesy of his Hudl account: 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The Back Page — Episode 4 with special guest Caitlin Lowe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News