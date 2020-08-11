Chandler receiver Kyion Grayes commits to Arizona Wildcats for 2022

On the same day Arizona discovered its football season would be on hold until 2021, the Wildcats landed their first commit of the 2022 recruiting class, who just so happens to be one of the top in-state players.
Chandler High School wide receiver Kyion Grayes announced his commitment to the UA on Twitter Tuesday night. The 6-foot-1-inch, 170-pound Grayes picked Arizona over Michigan State, Arizona State, Oregon State, Northern Arizona and Iowa State.
Jeremiah 29:11: “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future“. Let’s get it done #BearDown🐻⬇️ @CoachSumlin @TaylorMazzone1 @GarretsonRick @HIT4ATHLETES @NzoneFootball pic.twitter.com/a9nPMWjlG6— Kyion Grayes II🐺 (@k2gocrazy) August 12, 2020
Citing coronavirus concern, Grayes said, "I know this all very sudden and early in my recruitment process, but with everything going on with COVID-19, we don't know what life will be like one to two years from now. ... My family and I feel that it is in best interest to stay close to home so as of now, I am committed to the University of Arizona."
As a sophomore, Grayes led the nationally-ranked Chandler Wolves with 883 yards on 48 receptions and six touchdowns. Chandler won Arizona's first-ever Open Division state championship.
Here are highlights of Grayes from his sophomore season, courtesy of his Hudl account:
