Chandler wide receiver Kyion Grayes decommits from Arizona Wildcats

The dominos continue to fall.

Two days after the Arizona Wildcats fired Kevin Sumlin after three seasons, Chandler High School junior wide receiver Kyion Grayes decommitted from the UA via Twitter.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 170-pound four-star wide receiver was one of two commits in Arizona's 2022 recruiting class, along with three-star Salpointe Catholic quarterback and Tucson native Treyson Bourguet.

Grayes also holds offers from Ohio State, Miami, Oregon, Arizona State, Iowa State, Kansas and Michigan State, among other schools. National recruiting experts' "crystal ball" predict Grayes will commit to the Buckeyes.

With the early signing period on Wednesday, Arizona's '21 recruiting class shuffled ever since Sumlin's dismissal as New Orleans running back Montrell Johnson and wide receiver Tyrese Johnson (no relation) decommitted from the UA on Sunday.

Arizona currently has 19 commits for '21.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

