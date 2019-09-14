Tucson is a city of the arts.
More than 45 murals cover the sides of buildings, with some of the most notable ones located around downtown and the UA. Look closely, and you’ll even see a 75-foot tall mural of Bill Walton — yes, Bill Walton — riding a jackalope.
Tucson’s newest mural, located on the southeast corner of Arizona Stadium just outside Gate 6, ties together Wildcats football and Latino culture. The mural includes and red and blue patterned sky — similar to the Arizona state flag — behind “A” Mountain. At the base of the mountain is a bed of cacti planted into dark pink soil, a Wildcat climbing a saguaro — and an image of UA football legend Art Luppino. “The Cactus Comet” led the nation in rushing in 1954 and 1955, becoming the first player ever to win back-to-back rushing titles. His jersey number, 22, is retired by the UA.
The mural, entitled “The Cactus Comet Rides Again,” was unveiled a few hours before Saturday’s kickoff.
Local muralist Danny Martin, a UA graduate, painted the mural. Martin has lived in Tucson for the last 15 years and has painted over 100 temporary and permanent murals in his professional career.
His newest mural is “a symbol of 1950s Tucson and the history of the program,” he said.“It’s a representation of the UA and the Tucson community.”
Which is to say it includes a touch of what makes Southern Arizona special. Underneath Luppino’s No. 22 jersey and one-bar helmet is a skeleton, and the Wildcat climbing the saguaro has a sugar-skull face.
“It’s a theme that runs in my artwork,” Martin said.
Now the piece of art joins a fraternity of iconic murals in Tucson.
“This is different than a museum when you go in and look at it. You can drive by it on Sixth (Street), you walk by it when you go to games so it has a different relationship with the public,” said Andy Schulz, the UA’s vice president for the arts. Schulz attended Saturday’s dedication.
Strength in numbers?
Arizona's announced crowd of 37,207 was more than 3,500 less than last week's attendance of 40,471 against NAU. Attendance is likely to improve over the next two home games. The UA hosts UCLA on Sept. 28, and the Bruins are typically a good draw at Arizona Stadium. Pac-12 powerhouse Washington visits Oct. 12.
White-out
The UA held a white-out on Saturday night, and the Wildcats dressed the part. The UA wore white helmets against Texas Tech, who wore their traditional black lids with white jerseys and pants. Arizona’s look — a white helmet, navy jersey and white pants — was their version of traditional. The UA wore the combination for decades until 2004, when Mike Stoops ushered in navy helmets.
Of course, not all white helmets are created the same. The UA has worn five different white helmet/facemask combinations in recent years, ranging from a white-logo-on-white-helmet look worn in 2014 to the USS Arizona-inspired white helmet with a red-”A” logo worn as recently as Aug. 24.
Recruits in the house
Several UA recruits attended Saturday’s game, including Peoria Centennial wide receiver Dyelan Miller. Miller, who has verbally committed to the UA, spent Friday night beating Cienega in Vail. Arizona also hosted Louisiana linebacker Jabar Triplett, a three-star recruit, for an official visit. He is also considering Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Louisiana Tech. UA commit Alphonse Oywak, a cornerback from Kent, Washington, was also in attendance.
Sparky, the Wildcat
During the television broadcast, ESPN showed Arizona mascot Wilbur T. Wildcat crowd-surfing in the Zona Zoo. One of the ESPN commentators referred to Wilbur as Sparky … Arizona State’s mascot.
Two big numbers
84
Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate exploded for an 84-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to give the Wildcats a 13-7 lead. The run was the longest of Tate’s college career, edging out the 82-yard run he made against Washington State in 2017.
2,000
Tate’s 84-yard run put him over 2,000 career rushing yards, most all-time among UA quarterbacks.
What’s in a name?
How did Texas Tech earn the nickname Red Raiders?
Like with Arizona, sportswriters were the reason.
From 1925-36, TTU was known as the Matadors, which is why the school chose red and black as the school colors. After Texas Tech wore red uniforms during a game against New Mexico State in 1932, Lubbock-Avalanche columnist Collier Parris referred to the team as the “Red Raiders from Texas Tech,” which stuck with the team and fans. Four years later, Texas Tech changed its mascot to the Red Raiders and hasn't looked back.