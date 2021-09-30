Checking in on Arizona's 2022 recruiting class as Wildcats coaches hit recruiting trail

Imagine that you’re a recruit with an offer from the Arizona Wildcats.

Now imagine Arizona safeties coach Chuck Cecil, a Wildcats legend, is pitching you on attending the UA.

How would it go?

“The nine months that you’re here, there’s no better weather on the planet. And then, the whole social atmosphere of the campus is second to none," Cecil said. "And then — oh, by the way, just a little side note — if you want to get a great education, it’s available here as well. The business school, as good as it gets; the med school, as good as it gets; the astronomy — you name it, it’s here! … All I know in my life is football. It’s all I’ve done. I’ve done it in the NFL, I’ve done it in college — here’s the deal: I know what it is.

“I know the good, I know the bad, I know the ugly; I’ve seen them all different ways. Coach (Jedd) Fisch knows what it is and knows how to go about it and is going to get it done. He is not here to win a couple games. He’s here to win a couple championships, a lot of championships, mega-championships. That’s it and that will be done. That’s why I came back and why I’m here. The University of Arizona has never won a Pac-10, now the Pac-12. I’m not leaving until that happens.”

Sold yet?