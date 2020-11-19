Checking in on Arizona's football recruits during a high school football season unlike any other

Rhoads and the Wildcats’ other defensive coaches should be pleased with what they have seen from the Texas commits, especially three-star safety Javione Carr. Through seven games at Arlington’s Sam Houston High School, Carr has recorded 107 tackles. His 68 solo tackles nearly match the next leader’s total tackles (76). Just up the road at Red Oak High School, safety-linebacker hybrid Jackson Bailey has 18 tackles and a sack in five games. Three-star safety Dalton Johnson has one interception as Katy High School holds a 7-1 record. Over in Tyler, UA cornerback commit Jakelyn Morgan has 21 tackles for a Legacy High School team that’s 2-4.

The Wildcats also have a few Houston-area commits: Tight end Colby Powers (Klein Collins High School), linebacker KC Ossai (Oak Ridge High School) and defensive end Kevon Garcia (Dekaney High School). The 6-1, 222-pound Ossai and Oak Ridge are 5-2 entering Friday. Garcia is tied for the most tackles at Dekaney with 48, including 5.5 stops for loss. Powers, who has also committed to play baseball at the UA, is a 6-4, 235-pound tight end prospect that currently plays quarterback.

The only Texas recruit in Arizona’s ’21 class that hasn’t played football this season is Kilgore College defensive back Antonio Brooks. The Texas junior college season isn’t scheduled to start until March.

In Arizona