Chester Burnett and his football family find their way back to the UA

Finding their way home

“There was nothing there that was welcoming,” he said. “(Former players) were just kind of like the forgotten past. There was no reach-out or any motivation to get the guys from the past and be a part of homecoming festivities or be recognized — there was nothing. It was what it was and it became something over the years that you just had to accept, and I know a lot of my former teammates felt the same way. When Coach (Jedd) Fisch came in, he talked really well, but he also backed up everything that he’s said. He’s done it in a tremendous way.”