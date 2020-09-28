Chicago Bears officially name ex-Wildcat Nick Foles starting QB

After overcoming a 16-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons 30-26, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy officially named Nick Foles the starting quarterback over Mitchell Trubisky on Monday.

The former Arizona Wildcat was installed into the offense in the third quarter after Trubisky struggled to move the ball, and Foles completed 16 of 29 passes for 188 yards, one interception and three touchdowns — all of which came in the fourth quarter, including a 28-yard strike to Anthony Miller for the go-ahead touchdown.

"We got up this morning and went through the tape, and at the end of it we decided that we're going to start Foles as a starter against Indianapolis," Nagy said.

"Both quarterbacks are aware of that. For us it's never easy when you go into these type of situations. I want to credit both of those guys in yesterday's situation for being really supportive of each other this whole time. Even as hard as that was for Mitch to be told that Nick's going to go in and play, Mitch was to his credit just an awesome supporter of Nick the rest of that game."

Chicago (3-0) hosts the Indianapolis Colts (2-1) on Sunday at 10 a.m.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.