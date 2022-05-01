Chicago Bears sign Tucson native Derick Bush to UDFA deal

Another Tucsonan has landed in the NFL.

The Chicago Bears signed Salpointe Catholic product and Coastal Carolina defensive back Derick Bush as an undrafted free agent Saturday night after the NFL draft.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 190-pound Bush was a four-year starter at cornerback for the Chanticleers and logged 135 tackles, four interceptions and 19 pass deflections.

Bush is the latest Tucson native to enter the NFL. Current Tucsonans in the league include New York Giants linebacker Blake Martinez (CDO), Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace (Tucson High), San Francisco 49ers linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (Mountain View) and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Stanley Berryhill (Mountain View), who signed with the "Dirty Birds" as an undrafted free agent Saturday.

