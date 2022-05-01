 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chicago Bears sign Tucson native Derick Bush to UDFA deal

Coastal Carolina Kansas Football

Coastal Carolina cornerback Derick Bush (23) is called for pass interference against Kansas wide receiver Andrew Parchment (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Coastal Carolina defeated Kansas 38-23. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

 Orlin Wagner

Another Tucsonan has landed in the NFL. 

The Chicago Bears signed Salpointe Catholic product and Coastal Carolina defensive back Derick Bush as an undrafted free agent Saturday night after the NFL draft. 

People are also reading…

The 6-foot-1-inch, 190-pound Bush was a four-year starter at cornerback for the Chanticleers and logged 135 tackles, four interceptions and 19 pass deflections.

Salpointe's Derick Bush (3) slings Saguaro's Antonio Cuevas (5) to the turf after Cuevas' interception in the third quarter of their 4A state championship game at Arizona Stadium, Saturday, December 2, 2017, Tucson, Ariz.

Bush is the latest Tucson native to enter the NFL. Current Tucsonans in the league include New York Giants linebacker Blake Martinez (CDO), Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace (Tucson High), San Francisco 49ers linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (Mountain View) and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Stanley Berryhill (Mountain View), who signed with the "Dirty Birds" as an undrafted free agent Saturday.

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Travon Walker selected as first pick in NFL draft

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News