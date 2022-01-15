Chris Gronkowski on shaker bottles, college endorsements and parties at the legendary 'Club G'

“So, there’s a lot that goes into it. They have no clue who you are, all they know is your name. It’s a real negotiation, and I was out there for an hour and they asked me questions about what I did in high school, college, after college, degrees — really everything. … It’s the real deal. It’s real exposure, it’s their money and they’re not going to invest in something to waste their time, because there’s a lot that goes into it. They put a lot of effort into these companies to do well. Mark Cuban has a whole team of 12 people, and he’s not going to invest in something that’s not worth his time. The process, it’s the real deal, but what a lot of people don’t realize is that once it’s done, it doesn’t mean you go chill and sit on the couch or a private island, that’s really when the work begins.”

So, is Cuban your partner?

A: “Yeah, it was Mark Cuban and Alex Rodriguez. About two years into it, Rob retired and wanted to get into the business world, so he ended up buying out Alex Rodriguez and he’s a part of the company now. It’s Rob and I and Mark Cuban.”

How much did the exposure on "Shark Tank" help your company?