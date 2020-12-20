Clash of Champions: San Jose State, Ball State set to square off in Arizona Bowl

As the college football regular season came to a close this weekend, bowl game matchups were released on Sunday — and the Arizona Bowl announced that it will host Mountain West champion San Jose State Spartans and Mid-American Conference winner Ball State Cardinals.

The sixth edition of Tucson's bowl game will feature winners from the Mountain West and MAC for the first time in its brief history. The Arizona Bowl always garnered mid-tier Mountain West or Sun Belt teams — or the rare case in New Mexico State, which made history by winning its first bowl game in 57 years during the '17 Arizona Bowl.

“We are thrilled to invite these two conference champions to the Arizona Bowl to battle it out one last time this season," said Arizona Bowl executive director Kym Adair.

"The adversity that each of these teams have had to overcome to win their conference championship matches is unprecedented. We know that they will both be determined to finish their historic seasons with a win at the Arizona Bowl ensuring that this game will be competitive until the end."