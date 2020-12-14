Clause in Kevin Sumlin's contract could save the UA from paying his full buyout

Kevin Sumlin is gone, and his former employer should wish him well.

Like, very well. Go-win-a-title well.

That’s because, thanks to a clause in his contract, whatever Sumlin makes in the next two years is money that Arizona won’t have to pay him in a buyout.

Say Sumlin lands on his feet as a Power 5 conference offensive coordinator: The money he makes in that job — typically about $500,000 a year — would be subtracted from what Arizona owes him. (No amount of money is too small: Even a $70,000-per-year on-campus analyst position or a small stipend for doing TV work would help the UA’s bottom line).

Sumlin’s exact buyout remains a bit of a mystery. In firing Sumlin on Saturday afternoon, one day after a 70-7 loss to Arizona State, athletic director Dave Heeke said the UA will honor the coach’s “existing contract, including all buyout provisions.” The UA did not give an exact figure.