Clay Millen, son of former NFL QB, commits to Arizona Wildcats for 2021

Arizona picked up another commit for its 2021 recruiting class on Friday, when four-star Seattle-area quarterback Clay Millen picked the Wildcats over offers from Colorado, Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV, Florida Atlantic and UNLV.
COMMITTED!!🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Oz7jIAEOD5— Clay Millen (@ClayMillen) June 19, 2020
The 6-foot-3-inch, 188-pound Millen is rated as the 10th-best pro-style quarterback in the '21 recruiting cycle and sixth-best recruit from Washington. Millen is now Arizona's highest-rated recruit for '21.
As a junior at Mount Si High School, Millen — the son of former NFL quarterback Hugh Millen — on threw for 3,145 yards, 34 touchdowns and just one interception. His most notable game was a 500-yard, six-touchdown and zero-interception performance against Chiawana High School in a playoff game.
Millen is the latest member of his family to play for a Pac-12 school. Hugh Millen played at Washington from 1982-85 and went on to play nine seasons in the NFL. Clay Millen's brother, Cale, is a backup quarterback at Oregon.
Millen told 247Sports.com's Brandon Huffman that it was "awesome" to commit to Arizona.
"Obviously, my dad was at Washington and Cale is at Oregon, so our entire family has been in the Pac-12," he said. "Maybe a couple years down the road, Cale and I could see each other in a game. But our family has put in a lot of hard work so it's a sigh of relief."
Arizona offered Millen a scholarship in October. He has since developed a tight relationship with UA coach Kevin Sumlin and offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone.
"The offense they run, I fit perfectly," he told 247Sports.com. "These are the coaches I want to play for."
Millen said Sumlin texted him on Friday morning with a stat: Every starting quarterback Sumlin has had made an NFL roster except one. That player, Khalil Tate, is with the Eagles as a wide receiver.
"So that's pretty big," Millen siad.
Millen is the fourth quarterback to Sumlin since he was named Arizona's head coach two years ago. He joins Kevin Doyle, Grant Gunnell and Gilbert product Will Plummer. Millen is the player to commit to the UA this month. Arizona has eight commits for '21.
Here are highlights of Millen from his junior season at Mount Si, courtesy of his Hudl account:
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports
