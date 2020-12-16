Coach-less Arizona Wildcats exceed 2020 haul on Day 1 of early signing period

As strange as it sounds, Arizona’s recruiting might not be any worse off today than it was a year ago.
Despite not having a head coach in place, the UA signed 14 players Wednesday. That’s two more than last year, when Kevin Sumlin had just completed his second season.
Sumlin was fired Saturday, one day after Arizona lost to rival Arizona State 70-7. The program will take a school-record 12-game losing streak into next season.
Sumlin’s dismissal prompted some recruits to decommit. Others said they will wait to see who the new coach is before signing with Arizona — or someone else — in early February.
But 14 is still an impressive total, all things considered, and it could grow in the coming days. (The early signing period runs through Friday.) It’s a reflection not only of the recruits’ loyalty to their new school but of the diligence and professionalism of the staffers who remain on the payroll for the time being.
“It was unnerving at times,” said one of the signees, offensive lineman JT Hand of Mission Viejo, California. “But I’m excited at the same time to see there’s going to be some change in the program.”
After the early signing period last year, the UA padded its 2020 class. The Wildcats added two graduate transfers and signed six more players in February. The circumstances have changed this year with a new staff coming in, but there’s plenty of time and opportunity to expand the class.
Arizona can take as many as 28 players for 2021. The transfer market should be robust, especially with the NCAA expected to make permanent the waiver that was granted Wednesday giving every Division I athlete a “free” one-time transfer.
Arizona also conceivably could lose some players who signed Wednesday. The UA is not expected to block anyone from leaving should they object to the new coaching staff.
Only two skill-position players signed Wednesday: tailback Stevie Rocker of Canyon del Oro High School and tight end Colby Powers of Spring, Texas. But Arizona still was able to address most of its pressing needs, adding four defensive backs, three offensive linemen, three linebackers and two defensive linemen.
‘I want a hardcore coach’
Every player has his own reasons for committing, decommitting or signing a letter of intent. Hand and linebacker DJ Fryar had different experiences before coming to the same conclusion Wednesday.
Hand has been all-in on the Wildcats since the day they offered him. His father, Bryan, played at Arizona under Dick Tomey. They have family in Tucson, which JT described as his “second home.”
“I’ve been waiting for Arizona ever since I was a little kid,” Hand said. “Now that it’s coming true, it’s pretty crazy. I’m so set on being out there. It’s a dream come true.”
Hand said he and his father had a feeling Sumlin was in trouble, especially after the ASU game. Hand is hopeful that offensive line coach Kyle DeVan will be retained. Hand has wanted to play for DeVan since meeting him at a camp as a sophomore.
“He’s young. He’s energetic. He has NFL coaching experience,” Hand said. “Not only could he make our team successful, but he could get me to the next level.”
And what is Hand looking for in the next head coach?
“I want a hardcore coach that’s used to winning and knows how to get us to championships but also incorporates alumni,” Hand said. “I know that’s been an issue the last couple years; I know they’ve been shut out a little bit.
“And a coach with an Arizona background, where they’ve got something to lose, their heart’s in it.”
Fryar, who’s from Steilacoom, Washington, said he’s looking for a “family-type relationship” with the new coach.
“Being able to talk about everything, things I need help with,” Fryar said. “Being able to have a family talk.”
Fryar felt anxious in the wake of Sumlin’s firing; the three-star prospect wasn’t sure he’d still have his UA offer. But once he talked to defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads, Fryar felt confident that everything would work out — that he’d “still have a chance to play at the school and have a free education.”
Rhoads couldn’t provide any assurances that he’ll still be around when Fryar arrives on campus.
“We both really don’t know,” Fryar said. “If he does stay, he’s happy to have me. If he doesn’t, he knows I’ll be left in great hands with a great organization.”
Bottom line
Another factor to consider when thinking about who the next Arizona coach will be: The UA pays on the low end when it comes to compensating assistants.
USA Today this week released its annual survey of Power Five assistant coaches’ salaries. The publication was able to gather data on 48 of 65 schools. Arizona ranked last among those 48 for the 2020 season.
USA Today calculated the total wages for the 10 assistant coaches on each staff. Arizona came in at just under $3.07 million. Three of the bottom four are Pac-12 schools. Oregon State is No. 45 at $3.37 million; Colorado is No. 47 at $3.32 million.
Washington pays the most among public Pac-12 schools. (Private schools Stanford and USC are not included in USA Today’s database). The Huskies pay $5.06 million, which ranks 16th. Arizona State ranks fifth among Pac-12 schools and 35th overall at $3.70 million.
It’s more likely than not that the majority of Arizona’s assistants won’t be retained by the new head coach. Coordinators Rhoads ($750,000) and Noel Mazzone ($600,000) are the highest paid among them. Outside linebackers coach Andy Buh is next at $375,000. Special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer is last at $185,000.
Sumlin’s contract included an assistant-coach salary pool of $3.40 million per fiscal year.
Every UA assistant took a pandemic reduction this year. Those cuts ranged from $82,083 for Rhoads to $17,055 for Springer. Without the reductions, the salaries for Arizona’s assistants would have totaled $3.43 million.
USA Today also surveyed strength coaches in the Power Five Conferences. Arizona ranks last there as well among 49 schools. Brian Johnson’s 2020 salary is $175,000.
