Coach-less Arizona Wildcats exceed 2020 haul on Day 1 of early signing period

As strange as it sounds, Arizona’s recruiting might not be any worse off today than it was a year ago.

Despite not having a head coach in place, the UA signed 14 players Wednesday. That’s two more than last year, when Kevin Sumlin had just completed his second season.

Sumlin was fired Saturday, one day after Arizona lost to rival Arizona State 70-7. The program will take a school-record 12-game losing streak into next season.

Sumlin’s dismissal prompted some recruits to decommit. Others said they will wait to see who the new coach is before signing with Arizona — or someone else — in early February.

But 14 is still an impressive total, all things considered, and it could grow in the coming days. (The early signing period runs through Friday.) It’s a reflection not only of the recruits’ loyalty to their new school but of the diligence and professionalism of the staffers who remain on the payroll for the time being.

“It was unnerving at times,” said one of the signees, offensive lineman JT Hand of Mission Viejo, California. “But I’m excited at the same time to see there’s going to be some change in the program.”