Coaches still waiting for QB to emerge as Arizona's training camp enters Week 2

Regardless, Fisch is looking for one of them to string together several good practices in a row.

“One of these days we have to separate ourselves,” he said. “You can’t just have a great day, then not a great day.”

Fisch broke down some of the issues the quarterbacks are having.

Cruz: “Gunner has a big arm, and then misses the ball down the field or is late (with) it.”

Plummer: “Will has a very accurate throwing motion, very clean, but we’ve got to be cleaner at the line of scrimmage.”

McCloud: “Jordan (has) got to make more throws down the field. We can’t leave stuff ... inside. You can’t miss outside-the-numbers throws inside. If you do that it’s interceptions, and it’s interceptions for touchdowns.”

Fisch concluded by saying: “We’ve got to find the guy that’s going to make the least amount of mistakes. That’ll be the key right now.”

If that’s the No. 1 criteria, Cruz might have an edge. He has done a good job of protecting the ball — keeping it in the fairway, if you will. But he also has held onto it too long at times, and that could lead to sacks in real games.